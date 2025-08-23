Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley, drops surprise gift for twin Hanna in her "MOH proposal" as wedding prep with Cowboys star takes full swing

While Jake Ferguson focused on training for the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, has been busy taking care of the wedding responsibilities. Haley has started her side of preparations for the wedding, including asking her twin Hanna to be her maid of honor.On Friday, Haley posted an Instagram reel via the siblings’ joint Instagram account, where she revealed a surprise gift she got custom-made for Hanna. In the video, Haley is seen showing off the customized golf clubs from the Parsons Extreme brand.All the golf clubs were black and silver in color, with each of them having engraved a different nickname of Hanna. The golf bag, meanwhile, was white and had “double trouble” words printed on its front. According to Haley, it's the popular pet name of the twins.“MOH Proposal.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder sparked talks of their romance for the first time in June 2023 after getting connected through social media. The same year, in September, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship. After dating for almost two years, the couple got engaged in April 2025.The Cowboys tight end proposed to Haley in a beautiful setting on the seaside, the photos of which the couple shared with fans on Instagram. Along with the picture, the post featured a 3-word message from Haley in the caption, which read:“The easiest love&quot;Jake Ferguson seeks special gift from fiancée, Haley Cavinder, instead of flowersThe Cowboys shared an Instagram reel on Thursday featuring multiple players, including Jake Ferguson.The intent of the video was for the players to reveal a male equivalent of females receiving flowers. According to Ferguson, instead of flowers, he'd love to receive a fruit basket from Haley as a gesture of love.&quot;Most men only receive their first set of flowers when they die,&quot; Ferguson said. &quot;Just putting that out there. However, the male equivalent would be a ranch fountain at the wedding, Haley. Or honestly, if you sent me like a little fruit basket, Miss Emily, that'd be cool. Strawberries, pineapple, stuff like that.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLess than a week before revealing the maid of honor gift for her sibling Hanna, Haley Cavinder was spotted cheering for Jake Ferguson during the Ravens vs Cowboys game. Haley attended the game with Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, from the VIP suites.