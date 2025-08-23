  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley, drops surprise gift for twin Hanna in her "MOH proposal" as wedding prep with Cowboys star takes full swing

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley, drops surprise gift for twin Hanna in her "MOH proposal" as wedding prep with Cowboys star takes full swing

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:08 GMT
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley drops surprise gift for twin Hanna in her &lsquo;MOH proposal&rsquo; (Image Credit: GETTY, Haley/IG)
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley drops surprise gift for twin Hanna in her ‘MOH proposal’ (Image Credit: GETTY, Haley/IG)

While Jake Ferguson focused on training for the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, has been busy taking care of the wedding responsibilities. Haley has started her side of preparations for the wedding, including asking her twin Hanna to be her maid of honor.

Ad

On Friday, Haley posted an Instagram reel via the siblings’ joint Instagram account, where she revealed a surprise gift she got custom-made for Hanna. In the video, Haley is seen showing off the customized golf clubs from the Parsons Extreme brand.

All the golf clubs were black and silver in color, with each of them having engraved a different nickname of Hanna. The golf bag, meanwhile, was white and had “double trouble” words printed on its front. According to Haley, it's the popular pet name of the twins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“MOH Proposal.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder sparked talks of their romance for the first time in June 2023 after getting connected through social media. The same year, in September, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship. After dating for almost two years, the couple got engaged in April 2025.

The Cowboys tight end proposed to Haley in a beautiful setting on the seaside, the photos of which the couple shared with fans on Instagram. Along with the picture, the post featured a 3-word message from Haley in the caption, which read:

Ad
“The easiest love"

Jake Ferguson seeks special gift from fiancée, Haley Cavinder, instead of flowers

The Cowboys shared an Instagram reel on Thursday featuring multiple players, including Jake Ferguson.

The intent of the video was for the players to reveal a male equivalent of females receiving flowers. According to Ferguson, instead of flowers, he'd love to receive a fruit basket from Haley as a gesture of love.

Ad
"Most men only receive their first set of flowers when they die," Ferguson said. "Just putting that out there. However, the male equivalent would be a ranch fountain at the wedding, Haley. Or honestly, if you sent me like a little fruit basket, Miss Emily, that'd be cool. Strawberries, pineapple, stuff like that.”

Less than a week before revealing the maid of honor gift for her sibling Hanna, Haley Cavinder was spotted cheering for Jake Ferguson during the Ravens vs Cowboys game. Haley attended the game with Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, from the VIP suites.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications