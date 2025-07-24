Jake Ferguson sends 1-word message as fiancee, Haley Cavinder, shows off hair transformation with twin, Hanna

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, has got a hair makeover. She shared a transition reel on the Cavinder Twins’ joint Instagram account, which is managed by Haley and her twin sister Hanna.The reel shows the two twins getting a fresh hair transformation at Bella Allure Salon.The caption on the post read:&quot;Hair of our dreams @bellaalluresalon 🤍🤍.”Jake Ferguson reacted to Haley’s new hair transformation:“Purrr.”In the reel, Haley wore a light blue fitted tank top with low-rise, light-wash jeans, accessorized with gold earrings, a silver watch and rings.Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder was dressed in a deep burgundy tank with a square neckline, paired with light blue jeans, bracelets and a necklace.Jake Ferguson's sends 1-word message as fiancee Haley Cavinder shows off hair transformation with twin Hanna [IG/@cavindertwins]The former Miami Hurricanes college basketball players also shared another reel with their 470,000 followers, giving a glimpse into their healthy lifestyle.The twins wrote in the caption:“Wellness is never about restriction, it’s about balance. We move with intention, nourish our bodies with whole foods, and still make space for the things that we love. … like tequila +tacos 🍋‍🟩🌮 that’s what long term health is!!!&quot;They talked about how they enjoy balancing partying and gym workouts, showing both sides of their routine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder's first photo post surgeryHaley Cavinder opens up about going under the knife with twin, HannaThe Cavinder twins underwent cosmetic surgery last week. On Wednesday, they posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video where Haley spoke about getting breast implants.The video was captioned with two words: “let’s chat 🍒.”&quot;All the nurses there were so nice. They were literally so fun. They put Morgan Wallin when we were in surgery,&quot; Haley said.“It's a very low profile as well. They still sit high. Yeah, but we wanted a perky look, so we did lower profile just because I didn't, and Hannah didn't want it to be the whole show. I just wanted her to make my body look proportional, so it doesn't overdo it.”They had the procedure performed by Dr. Jon Kurkjian using Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix implants from motiva_usa. They shared that they paid roughly between $8,000-9,000 for the surgery. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: One week after surgery, Haley Cavinder shares date night snap with fiancé Jake Ferguson