  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson sends 1-word message as fiancee, Haley Cavinder, shows off hair transformation with twin, Hanna

Jake Ferguson sends 1-word message as fiancee, Haley Cavinder, shows off hair transformation with twin, Hanna

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:28 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's sends 1-word message as fiancee,Haley Cavinder, shows off hair transformation with twin, Hanna [IG/@haleycavinder]

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, has got a hair makeover. She shared a transition reel on the Cavinder Twins’ joint Instagram account, which is managed by Haley and her twin sister Hanna.

Ad

The reel shows the two twins getting a fresh hair transformation at Bella Allure Salon.

The caption on the post read:

"Hair of our dreams @bellaalluresalon 🤍🤍.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Ferguson reacted to Haley’s new hair transformation:

“Purrr.”

In the reel, Haley wore a light blue fitted tank top with low-rise, light-wash jeans, accessorized with gold earrings, a silver watch and rings.

Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder was dressed in a deep burgundy tank with a square neckline, paired with light blue jeans, bracelets and a necklace.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jake Ferguson&#039;s sends 1-word message as fiancee Haley Cavinder shows off hair transformation with twin Hanna [IG/@cavindertwins]
Jake Ferguson's sends 1-word message as fiancee Haley Cavinder shows off hair transformation with twin Hanna [IG/@cavindertwins]

The former Miami Hurricanes college basketball players also shared another reel with their 470,000 followers, giving a glimpse into their healthy lifestyle.

Ad

The twins wrote in the caption:

“Wellness is never about restriction, it’s about balance. We move with intention, nourish our bodies with whole foods, and still make space for the things that we love. … like tequila +tacos 🍋‍🟩🌮 that’s what long term health is!!!"

They talked about how they enjoy balancing partying and gym workouts, showing both sides of their routine.

Ad
Ad

Also Read: Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder's first photo post surgery

Haley Cavinder opens up about going under the knife with twin, Hanna

The Cavinder twins underwent cosmetic surgery last week. On Wednesday, they posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video where Haley spoke about getting breast implants.

The video was captioned with two words: “let’s chat 🍒.”

Ad
"All the nurses there were so nice. They were literally so fun. They put Morgan Wallin when we were in surgery," Haley said.
“It's a very low profile as well. They still sit high. Yeah, but we wanted a perky look, so we did lower profile just because I didn't, and Hannah didn't want it to be the whole show. I just wanted her to make my body look proportional, so it doesn't overdo it.”
Ad

They had the procedure performed by Dr. Jon Kurkjian using Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix implants from motiva_usa. They shared that they paid roughly between $8,000-9,000 for the surgery.

Also Read: One week after surgery, Haley Cavinder shares date night snap with fiancé Jake Ferguson

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications