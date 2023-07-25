Jalen Hurd Patriots contract: How much will former 49ers WR earn in 2023?

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd will get another opportunity to revive his NFL career, this time with the New England Patriots.

Jordan Schultz shared the news with a tweet saying:

“Breaking: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #49ers 3rd-round selection and Baylor standout, WR Jalen Hurd, per source.”

However, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. Hurd will be one of the 90 athletes vying for a spot in the Patriots’ 53-man active roster for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Jalen Hurd has had an arduous NFL journey so far. He hasn’t suited in an NFL regular season game since getting selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After getting drafted in 2019, the San Francisco 49ers signed him to a four-year, $4.27 million contract, which includes a $1.1 million signing bonus.

Spotrac reveals that Hurd earned $1.5 million in his rookie year, including a $405,331 base salary. In year two, he made a $689,531 base salary. He also received a $540,260 base salary in 2021, bringing his total compensation to $2,767,813 in three years.

If everything went well, he would have been a free agent after 2022, granted that San Francisco did not offer him a contract extension.

Unfortunately, injuries robbed him of his chances. A back injury placed him on injured reserve, ending his rookie season. The following year, an ACL tear on his knee during training camp ended his chances of playing.

In 2021, Jalen Hurd was on his way to recovery from an ACL injury. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback during his recovery, leaving him unable to play. As a result, the 49ers waived him on November 11, 2021, after spending his first three seasons on injured reserve.

His injury history left him out of the NFL radar in 2022.

The 6’5” wideout was once a highly-touted prospect after four collegiate football seasons with Tennessee and Baylor. He was originally a running back but switched to wide receiver in his lone playing season with the Bears.

Could Jalen Hurd make Patriots fans forget about DeAndre Hopkins?

The Patriots are looking for answers at wide receiver after DeAndre Hopkins chose to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins visited Foxborough during the off-season in a meeting that both sides described to be positive. Then, he went to Nashville during his time with the Titans.

Eventually, the All-Pro wideout signed a deal with Tennessee that could be worth up to $32 million.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots signed DeVante Parker to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $33 million. They also brought JuJu Smith-Schuster on a three-year, $33 million contract.

New England hopes they will get a healthy Jalen Hurd who can dominate defenders with his speed and size.

