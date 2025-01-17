Jalen Hurts delivers clear verdict on facing Rams for Eagles Divisional Round clash

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face the Rams in an eagerly anticipated Divisional Round matchup. It will be a repeat of their regular-season game, albeit this time in Philadelphia, when Los Angeles was defeated.

The Rams began the season with a 1-4 record but turned it around with five consecutive victories thereafter. That winning streak came to an end in their previous matchup against the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts is hoping they can do it again.

He acknowledged that Sean McVay's team is in a similar vein of form after they ended the 14-win Vikings' chances with a crushing victory. Matthew Stafford showed his experience and their defense had Sam Darnold on the ropes, limiting Minnesota to just nine points. The Philadelphia quarterback knows that they will have to be at their best again to prevail, saying:

“They’ve always been a great team, and we caught them while they were hot and we’re catching them while they’re hot again, This is a young team led by a great coach, great quarterback, great players all around. They got a great defense. They’ve been very disruptive up front. Just got to come in and execute."

Jalen Hurts highlights key area where the Eagles need to win against Rams

Jalen Hurts highlighted that if they are to win the game, the Eagles' offensive line needs to win their battles against the Rams' defense. It is critical to get Saquon Barkley free and establish their running game. He noted:

"I think it starts in the trenches in a game like this, and we’ve been able to run the ball effectively. And so, hopefully, we continue to impose our will up front.”

In addition to their rushing stats, Philadelphia's offensive line was crucial in giving Jalen Hurts the time to pass effectively at crucial moments in their Wild Card round win over Green Bay. The Eagles' opening touchdown to Jahan Dotson came after their quarterback had all the time in the world to throw as the Packers' defensive front could not penetrate and apply pressure.

Despite that, he finished the game with just 131 passing yards. It did not matter much, as Saquon Barkley rushed for more than 100 yards yet again this season, but that is one area that the quarterback might need to improve in the Divisional Round. The Rams are coming off a victory over the Vikings, who defeated the Packers twice earlier in the season. They are expected to be a notch above Green Bay, as Jalen Hurts himself alluded to in the press conference.

