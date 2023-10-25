“Jalen Hurts is what everyone thought Russell Wilson was” - NFL fans react to Eagles QB linking with singer Tems at TIME100 gala

Jalen Hurts was one of the celebrities who attended the third annual TIME100 Next Gala. The aim of the event was to celebrate TIME's list of 100 rising stars who have defined the next generation in various aspects, like business, sports, entertainment and politics.

The glamorous affair took place in SECOND in New York City and featured tributes from members of this year's list. From advocates and musicians to athletes, many famous personalities graced the list.

TEMS, who was celebrated for being "a class all by herself," was inducted to the list, along with the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts.

The Pro Bowler attended the event with his longtime partner, Bry Burrows, as his date. Hurts made the list for becoming the highest-paid football player in history.

A video of the Nigerian singer and the quarterback went viral.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, started linking the 25-year-old player to the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson.

A fan wrote:

"Jalen Hurts is what everyone thought Russell Wilson was"

Many fans thought that Hurts was romantically involved with Tems.

Why did fans compare Jalen Hurts to Russell Wilson?

Hurts has proven to be a successful quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, as seen from his performance in last year's Super Bowl run. However, this could not have happened if the Eagles had signed Russell Wilson during the 2022 offseason.

On the "Brock and Salk Show" in Seattle, Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop said:

"The Eagles really wanted him. I think they liked his style of play."

Even Ian Rapoport shared a similar story when he was asked about the most interesting gossip by Joey Mulinaro.

"There were times last year when I was pretty convinced at the combine that either the Eagles or Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson," Rapoport said.

Both deals fell apart because it was reported that Wilson wasn't interested in signing with either team. Since his contract had a no-trade clause, he could nix any deal that involved a team he didn't want to play for.

However, many fans were happy that the former Super Bowl winner did not go through with the move because the Broncos suffered last season, while under the guidance of Hurts, the Eagles thrived.