NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson flatly rejected trade to major Super Bowl contenders before Broncos move

Was quarterback Russell Wilson on the brink of being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles? According to Greg Bishop of Seattle Sports radio, the Seattle Seahawks considered trading him to Philadelphia and the trade was nearly done.

This apparently came even before the Denver Broncos were in on trade talks. The Eagles needed a quarterback who was mobile and at the time, and Wilson was still speedy and making plays with his legs. Because there was a no-trade clause in his contract he needed to approve the trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Bishop, Wilson told the Seahawks he wanted to stay in Seattle and refused the trade:

“I think what I'd say is the Eagles really wanted him. I think they liked his style of play, and I think that makes sense, right? Because, you know, similar to Jalen Hurts, and especially when he was, you know, in his prime and a little bit faster. ... My understanding is, you know, at that point in time, Russ wanted to stay here, and then ultimately, that's not what happened. But the Eagles were going gangbusters after quarterbacks for a couple of years.”

Eventually the Seahawks traded the quarterback to the Denver Broncos. His first season, he and the Broncos had just four wins and lost their first-year head coach before the end of the season.

One has to wonder if Russell Wilson somehow regrets not agreeing to the trade to the Eagles now.

Sean Payton praises Russell Wilson's performance in OTA's

Russell Wilson is looking for a bounce-back season in 2023. And with the help of new coach Sean Payton, many believe he can do just that.

Payton was asked how the Broncos quarterback is faring so far this offseason.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Sean Payton, on Russell Wilson. He says Wilson is “doing well” and that today’s Broncos OTA was “a good day” for Wilson, with the emphasis being on third-down work. Sean Payton, on Russell Wilson. He says Wilson is “doing well” and that today’s Broncos OTA was “a good day” for Wilson, with the emphasis being on third-down work. https://t.co/fdDoXWh5v0

He said the team worked on third down drills on Thursday. He said that it was a good day for the quarterback.

“He’s doing well," Payton said.

The third down drills allow coaches to see different matchups on offense and defense and what needs work. Payton's ability as an offensive-minded coach could allow him to identify where the Brocnos went wrong last season.

Payton, for his part, doesn't seem to have missed a beat after stepping away from coaching last season.

Poll : 0 votes