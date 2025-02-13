Jalen Hurts gets candid while comparing 2023 Super Bowl loss to big win in NOLA

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles denied a shot at NFL history, making history of their own in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning 40-22 to claim their second Super Bowl in eight years.

Hurts saved one of his best performances of the season for the biggest stage, leading the charge to avenge Philadelphia's heartbreaking loss at the hands of Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII. While many would expect this title to mean more for Hurts, the star quarterback reiterated the heartbreak from the team's first loss to the Chiefs and how he uses it to fuel him.

"The joy of winning it still had no comparison to the pain of losing it. And so these things are still going to continue to motivate me and drive me internally," Hurts said following the Super Bowl victory.

Hurts and the Eagles bounced back with a historic campaign in 2024 after an abysmal end to their season in 2023 following a 10-1 start to the year. Their 1-6 stretch to close the season, including the wild-card loss to Tampa Bay, raised some questions entering the year that Philadelphia answered with their play on the field.

Jalen Hurts earns Super Bowl LIX MVP honors

Following Philadelphia's dominant victory over Kansas City in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts was awarded for his efforts. A three-touchdown performance earned Hurts Super Bowl MVP honors in his second appearance in the big game.

He completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 221 yards and two passing touchdowns with an interception. Hurts also finished as the game's leading rusher, adding 11 carries for 72 yards and a third score on the ground.

The Eagles' star quarterback found the endzone with the team's signature 'Tush Push' for the game's first touchdown. After a field goal and a pick-six, Hurts threw a strike to A.J. Brown to give Philly a 24-0 lead entering halftime.

With a 27-0 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter, Hurts put the Chiefs to bed with a 46-yard heave to DeVonta Smith for his third touchdown of the game, giving the Eagles a 34-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.

