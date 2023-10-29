Jalen Hurts is dating Bry Burrows, an IT professional and the two have been in an on-and-off relationship for a long time now. The star quarterback and his girlfriend made a rare appearance at this year's TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 24. They walked the red carpet together, as Hurts was getting honored as one of the magazine’s 100 Next, a list of the world’s rising stars.

The two were dressed in all-black attire. Hurts wore a suit with a white shirt underneath, while his girlfriend wore a cut-out gown.

Hurts spoke with The New York Post at the red carpet event, where he talked about his relationship:

“No, that’s what it is. I know I put a lot of focus on my job, my craft and all of that. Everything don’t have to be explained, I’m happy.”

Before his appearance at the TIME100 Next Gala, the 25-year-old appeared in an Essence cover story. He opened up about romance with his partner, when he asked was about his relationship status after the two were spotted together at the NFC Championship game in January.

“I’m not married or anything like that" Hurts said. “But I am spoken for.”

The two have been dating each other on and off since they were in college at the University of Alabama.

After playing in Alabama for three seasons, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, while Burrows earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Alabama and then, her MBA in Manderson School of Business at the same university.

Fans linked Jalen Hurts to Russell Wilson

When Jalen Hurts attended the TIME100 Next Gala alongside singer Tems, fans compared him to Russell Wilson as it was rumored that in 2022 the Philadelphia Eagles had expressed their interest in acquiring Wilson.

However, the deal fell through, leading many fans to believe that whatever happened was for the best. This is because Wilson's performance last year was terrible, while Jalen Hurts rose as a star QB, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Fans have appreciated the QB's contributions to the team's success ever since and are glad that the team did not strike a deal with DangeRuss.