Jalen Hurtss and the Eagles were dumped out by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. It brought down the curtains to their 2023 season that began with so much promise but ended in a fizzle.

Until Week 12, Philadelphia were the best team in the league with a 10-1 record. The top spot in the conference and their division was theirs to lose. And did they ever collapse after that with just one win in their final six games of the regular season. And that poor form continued into the postseason as they got mauled 32-9 by a Tampa Bay Buccaeers team that finished 9-8 in the NFC South, the weakest division of the league.

As the franchise quarterback, much of the blame fell on Hurts. He was in the MVP conversation during the earlier part of the season when they were winning, but he has not been able to play at a high standard in the last month-and-a-half and that has left the fans unhappy.

Fans slam Jalen Hurts as cause for the Eagles' latest debacles against the Buccaneers

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to expand on their dislike for Jalen Hurts after the Eagles were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Here are some of the reactions.

Dallas Goedert gives his vote of confidence to Jalen Hurts after their sideline beef

Much of the frustration towards Jalen Hurts came on social media after video emerged of Dallas Goedert feuding with his quarterback. It potrayed a camp that was internally divided.

However, the tight end later clarified that he was animated because he had made a mistake on the play and was venting his own frustration. He said that he retains a great rapport with his quarterback.

Eagles must fix ailing defense first

As much as Jalen Hurts can be blamed, he is not the biggest problem on this roster. He finished the game with a 100.9 passer rating against the Buccaneers. Even in their terrible loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season, gave the NFC East leadership to the Dallas Cowboys, he had a passer rating of 118.4 as they scored 31 points.

They also conceded 35 in that game and that has been the major problem for the Eagles in the last few weeks. They allowed 25.2 points per game in the regular season, which was the third-worst in the league. No team can succeed in the playoffs with such a liability on one side of the ball, irrespective of their quarterback.