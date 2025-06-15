Jalen Hurts gets married for second time with Bryonna “Bry” Burrows

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna “Bry” Burrows had another wedding—this time in beautiful Napa Valley, California. On Saturday, the NFL star and his longtime partner said “I do” again in front of family and friends during a dreamy celebration surrounded by grapevines and sunshine.
The couple reserved the entire Four Seasons resort from June 12 to June 15. It was a full weekend of celebration, starting with a special dinner on Thursday, a fun barn party on Friday and the ceremony on Saturday.
One of the biggest surprises? Music legend Stevie Wonder was there to perform for the guests.
Bry looked stunning in a simple white strapless dress, while Jalen wore a clean white tuxedo.
This was their second ceremony.
Back in April, Jalen had shared in a Men’s Health interview that they were already married, saying proudly,
“You can call her my wife.”
Looking back, Jalen Hurts and Bryonna “Bry” Burrows met when they were both students at the University of Alabama. Even though their relationship had some ups and downs, they stayed close, even after Jalen moved to Oklahoma for his last year of school.
They kept their relationship mostly private. But in January 2023, eagle-eyed Eagles fans noticed when Bry came onto the field to celebrate with Jalen after Philadelphia won the NFC Championship.
In September 2024, Jalen and Bry shared their engagement with a beach photo shoot in Essence magazine.
Jalen later said in interviews that he always knew Bry was special. He said their relationship is built on love, trust and understanding.
Jalen Hurts and Bryonna “Bry” Burrows showed up at 2025 Met Gala
Jalen Hurts and Bryonna “Bry” Burrows went to the Met Gala together for the first time as a married couple on May 5. They wore matching outfits designed by Burberry, which fit the night’s theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Jalen wore a black velvet suit with shiny gemstones, a stylish black beret and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. He also wore a Breitling watch.
Meanwhile, Bry wore a beautiful maroon dress with detailed embroidery, a fringe skirt and fine jewelry.
