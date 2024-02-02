If a section of the fans were to be believed, Jalen Hurts is inferior to Baker Mayfield now.

The first time the two NFC quarterbacks met, it was Week 3 of the regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles were dominant against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 25-11. But in the wild-card round, it was the Buccaneers who would get the lopsided 32-9 win at home.

On Thursday, both NFC quarterbacks competed in the Pinpoint Passing challenge of the Pro Bowl Games. The objective of the competition was to score as many points as possible by throwing footballs at targets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mayfield kicked off the event with a 24-point performance:

Expand Tweet

Hurts was the last to take the stage and he failed to beat the mark, hitting only 17.

Expand Tweet

A few fans immediately made references to the wild-card round matchup, amongst other reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mayfield eventually won the competition for the NFC by outscoring AFC representative CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

Jalen Hurts among three losing QBs named in thirty greatest Super Bowl performances

If there is any consolation for Jalen Hurts, his Super Bowl LVII performance made it to a recent list of the best QB performances in the game's history. Also on Thursday, CBS's Bryan D'Angelo described the Philadelphia Eagles star's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs (27/38 passes completed, 308 yards, 1 TD; 70 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs) as follows:

"Hurts gets my unofficial title as having the greatest Super Bowl performance by a losing quarterback... (He) would be even higher on this list if not for his fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown."

The two teams would rematch in Week 11, with the Eagles winning 21-17 at Arrowhead.

Philadelphia-based radio host expresses concern for Jalen Hurts

Meanwhile, Philadelphia-based sportswriter Ray Didinger has some concerns for the two-time Pro Bowler. Speaking to Joe Deamara and Jon Ritchie on 94WIP's morning show, the Hall of Famer said Hurts had regressed this season in terms of his playing style when compared to 2022-23:

"I mean in terms of his mechanics—as much of an improvement he made last year—he took that many steps back this year. To the end, holding the ball way too much. Throwing the ball into spots he's got to know better."

Expand Tweet

The quarterback completed 352 of 538 attempts for 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, all career-highs.