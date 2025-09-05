Jalen Hurts makes feelings known on $3,800,000,000-worth Michael Jordan attending Eagles' season opener vs. Cowboys

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their 2025 season opener on Thursday night. The win was even more special for Hurts since his mentor, Michael Jordan, who is worth $3.8 billion (Forbes), was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.After the game, Hurts flaunted his iconic Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field and had a special mention for the NBA icon.“Had to handle business with my boy coming to town!” Hurts said.Hurts also gave a shoutout to Jordan in his post-game press conference.&quot;When you have a special guest, a special friend in attendance, there's only one thing you can do, and that's to win,&quot; Hurts said. &quot; So, I have a lot of love for him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHurts spent a lot of time with Jordan in the offseason. The Eagles quarterback now often refers to the six-time NBA champion as his close friend and mentor.Jordan is recognized as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. His six championships can in two three-peats while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Hurts will be aiming to replicate the Bulls' dynasty with the Eagles in the NFL.Hurts wasn't at his absolute best against the Cowboys. However, he finished with 153 yards on 19-of-23 passes and 62 yards with 2 TDs on 14 carries.Nonetheless, the Eagles will take an important win against their NFC East rivals to begin their Super Bowl defense.Jalen Hurts and Eagles will aim to extend winning run vs. Kansas City ChiefsNFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: ImagnJalen Hurts and the Eagles will aim to continue their winning run when they travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.The Chiefs and Eagles last met in the Super Bowl, which Philly won 40-22.However, Kansas City will be aiming to avenge its Super Bowl loss and the Eagles will be aware of the threat the Chiefs carry with their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.