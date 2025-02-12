  • home icon
By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Feb 12, 2025 06:16 GMT
Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominating 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles quarterback was rewarded for another great performance in the big game and won the Super Bowl MVP.

The 26-year-old quarterback avenged the loss in Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs had defeated the Eagles 38-35. Since then, Hurts has kept a wallpaper featuring red and yellow confetti on his phone dedicated to the loss against Kansas City.

Hurts and Saquon Barkley recently appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and the star duo was asked about their experience after winning the first Super Bowl of their careers.

Jimmy Fallon asked Jalen Hurts about his wallpaper

During his appearance on the show, the Super Bowl MVP was asked about his famous wallpaper. Jalen Hurts gave him insight into what that wallpaper means.

"It's like a little edge, you know, motivation," Hurts said. "I guess people anticipate me to change it when it's just a wallpaper. But it's a humble reminder."

The Eagles quarterback also confirmed that he doesn't always think about the Super Bowl loss every time he looks at the wallpaper on his phone.

"I tell you, every time I open my phone, I don't just sit there and have this flashback of the moment," Hurts added. "It's not some psychotic thing or anything... There's no urgency to change it. I'm just okay taking it a day at a time."
Coming into the Super Bowl, Hurts faced significant pressure due to the heavy criticism he received throughout the season. The Eagles' success on offense was largely credited to Barkley, who had a phenomenal season, but ultimately, the quarterback led by example in the biggest game of the season.

Hurts led all players in rushing yards in the Super Bowl. He finished the game with 72 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The two-time Pro Bowler contributed three touchdowns against the Chiefs and deserved to win the Super Bowl MVP.

In two Super Bowl appearances of his career, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 525 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, completing 73.3% of his throws with a passer rating of 109.4. He also rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in the two combined appearances.

The Eagles star has proved he is the right quarterback for their team, and Hurts' performances in big games show he can win multiple Super Bowls in his career.

