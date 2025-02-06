Jalen Hurts points out biggest difference between 2024 Eagles and 2022 squad which made Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl. Two years after a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they're back on the same stage and against the same opponent. The final score, they hope, will be the only different thing.

The Eagles gave the Chiefs a good fight in 2022. That season ended in a last-minute game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. Philadelphia led 24-14 at halftime, but Kansas City came back to win the game in what was Patrick Mahomes' second Super Bowl.

Hurts will be tasked to defeat Kansas City once again. The quarterback was asked what was the biggest difference between the Eagles team of two seasons ago to the new version. His answer had more to do with off-field and mentality than the roster:

I think everyone has just matured... I think last time we were here, we had a veteran group that had been here, done it before, and experienced it before. But now, we're younger. I'm not young. Just know what it takes, having appropriate focus going into this whole week.

Hurts' exhibition two seasons ago was excellent. He completed 27 passes out of 38 attempts for 304 passing yards and a touchdown. He also ran 15 times for 70 yards and three more scores.

Eagles' fighting against the first three-peat in Super Bowl history

Winning against the Kansas City Chiefs would be revenge for what happened two years ago. But Philadelphia would also stop their quest to make history.

No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls. The Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys all managed to do it twice, but never a step further. Kansas City is the first one to ever reach the Super Bowl after back-to-back championships.

The most recent game between the Eagles and the Chiefs happened in the 2023 regular season. The game was played at Arrowhead Stadium, but Philadelphia returned home with a 21-17 upset win. In playoffs, Patrick Mahomes has been extremely successful in his career, making for a compelling game.

