Exclusive: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working with Tom Brady in Southern California ahead of NFL season

Philadelphia, California, Florida, Dallas, Houston. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been flying all over the map training this off-season.

Hurts is determined to work on his game after becoming the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to start a playoff game in his first season as a starter. The young star is chasing a Super Bowl and to get there, Hurts believes he needs to chase consistency.

Consistency is his number one goal and improving on that is everything for Hurts.

Jalen Hurts determined to make a mark in 2022 NFL season

Hurts has been trying to figure out how to not only get better as a quarterback, but he’s learning how to train his body and mind, including nutrition.

“The only direction is to rise,” Hurts said about his desire to get better.

So after being eliminated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs last season, Hurts has turned to Brady and his throwing coach Tom House. House was among the coaches Hurts has worked with in Southern California this off-season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was among the Eagles coaches who helped set up his training sessions in Southern California.

“That was something that he (Hurts) was interested in doing and something that we were interested in doing,” Sirianni says about Hurts' desire to get better. “It was fun to organize that together and to be able to work to get him out to southern California to throw.”

House, a throwing guru, has worked with some of the biggest names in the NFL. On top of Brady, House has trained Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and Dak Prescott to name a few.

Hurts' desire to be great is a quality he has had his entire life, and he has been vocal about it with his Eagles teammates.

“One thing I've been telling the guys is that the foundation has been set, the standard has been set, and the only direction is to climb. And the only way we can do that is doing it together,” Hurts says. “The message has been, simply, the only direction is to rise.”

Hurts is challenging himself. He further added:

“It’s my opportunity, It’s my team. It’s my team,” Hurts says of his understanding of where he stands on the roster.

Despite gauging the trade markets for both Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, the Eagles have reiterated multiple times since the season ended that Hurts is their starting quarterback.

“We're excited about Jalen Hurts and we're going to support Jalen and want him to have a great career in Philly,” Eagles Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman said.

Hurts is 100% healthy from offseason ankle surgery, so his sole focus right now is improving as a player and his teammates around him.

The biggest move the Eagles made this off-season was trading for star wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and quickly throwing him a four-year, $100 million dollar contract.

It was a move Hurts was vocal about behind the scenes. Hurts and Brown have been friends for years, as Hurts tried to recruit Brown to play college ball at Alabama.

"I think he's always been an excellent player since I've known him in college," Hurts said. "Always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles, so he's a great addition to a great receivers room that we have now and I'm excited."

Hurts, who is the only quarterback in NFL history to post 4,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards within their first 20 career starts, has the desire and weapons to take his game to the next level.

