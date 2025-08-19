Jalen McMillan Injury Update: Bucs’ offense takes major hit with WR sidelined ahead of Week 1 game vs. Falcons 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin the season without one of their promising young targets. Coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that wide receiver Jalen McMillan has a significant neck sprain. This will keep him sidelined when the Buccaneers open against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

McMillan was injured during the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Attempting to secure a high pass, he was struck midair by cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. and landed on his head and neck.

McMillan was able to secure the catch and walked off the field before being checked at a local hospital.

SleeperNFL @SleeperNFL Jalen McMillan has a severely sprained neck and will not be ready for the season opener, per HC Todd Bowles. Prayers up ❤️

He later rejoined the team flight wearing a protective brace and assured fans in a social media post.

“God is amazing. Don’t worry y’all im str8,” he posted on Instagram, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Buccaneers have not placed Jalen McMillan on injured reserve, a move that would force him to sit out at least four games. That decision suggests Tampa Bay is hopeful for a shorter absence.

Emeka Egbuka gets an opportunity with the depleted receiver room after Jalen McMillan's exit.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

The injury pushes back a developmental year for Jalen McMillan, who displayed signs of breaking out towards the end of his rookie year. Drafted in the 3rd round in 2024 from Washington, he ended up with 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillan’s setback comes at a difficult time for a receiver group already thin on depth.

Veteran Chris Godwin is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and remains on the physically unable to perform list. That leaves Mike Evans as the lone healthy option, putting added pressure on first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka.

Selected 19th out of Ohio State, Egbuka has impressed during training camp with his polished route running and reliable hands. He showcased that progress last weekend by scoring his first preseason touchdown against Pittsburgh.

Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield have both spoken highly of the rookie’s preparation, noting his ability to extend plays after the catch.

Jalen McMillan was seen in a neck brace during practice on Tuesday. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, leaving Tampa Bay dependent on Egbuka’s fast development as the Falcons visit Raymond James Stadium in Week 1.

