Watch: Jarvis Landry leaves his kid bamboozled after pulling off hilarious disappearing trick

Jarvis Landry is enjoying his time with his family. The free-agent receiver was playing with his child when he decided to do the classic hide and seek gag.

The 29-year-old was videod holding up what looks to be a white blanket, clearly showing himself to his child. He then threw the blanket up, allowing himself to escape as the blanket fell to the floor as he seemingly vanished, leaving his child bewildered.

In the adorable video, his child can be seen walking through the hallways, trying to find his dad and shouting "Daddy, Daddy, Daddy!" before finally finding Landry laying down on the floor.

Watch the video below:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



(via When NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry played a disappearing trick on his kid 🥺(via @EstrellaaaX3 When NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry played a disappearing trick on his kid 🥺😂 (via @EstrellaaaX3) https://t.co/WIkR0l4aah

It is a classic prank and one that will continue to be used as a way of generating fun and it is clear that the Landry family had the utmost fun with it this time.

Where could Jarvis Landry play in 2022?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The 29-year-old receiver is now a free agent and is on the lookout for a new team. Several teams are reportedly interested, with the Baltimore Ravens being the latest.

The 29-year-old had a poor season, by his standards, playing 12 games and finishing with just 570 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That could be due, in part, to the quarterback situation the Browns had last season.

The Ravens could do with a new wideout given the franchise traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. The New Orleans Saints could do with another weapon for Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, but it is not known what kind of salary Landry will command.

Once thought to be after $20 million a season, it is thought that the figure has dropped considerably, especially if a return to Cleveland is what the 29-year-old wants.

PFF @PFF Jarvis Landry sounds off about playing through multiple injuries this season and his future with Cleveland 🍿 Jarvis Landry sounds off about playing through multiple injuries this season and his future with Cleveland 🍿👀 https://t.co/KBKfoyuSrq

While the talent is still there for the receiver, whether a team will want to fork out $20 million a season is not known. He will have plenty of suitors, with many suggesting that he could have been taken during draft week.

Where the star receiver ends up remains to be seen, but at least for now, all indicators point to his future being away from Cleveland in 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe