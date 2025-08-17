  • home icon
  "Jason Garrett 2.0": NFL fans react as Brian Schottenheimer refuses to push panic button despite Cowboys' disastrous 2 preseason games

By Prasen
Modified Aug 17, 2025
Brian Schottenheimer and his Dallas Cowboys have stumbled through the preseason with back-to-back losses, and fans aren’t holding back their frustration. After a 31-13 beatdown by the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys have given up 30-plus points in consecutive games.

However, the new Cowboys head coach isn’t buying into the panic.

“We’re not going to panic, and we’re not pushing the panic button, we’re pushing the work button, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Schottenheimer told reporters after the loss.

Still, he admitted the team’s performance wasn’t acceptable.

“The fact that we lost both halves, that’s something we have to get corrected. There’s too many good football players, there’s too many good coaches for us to perform the way we did tonight.”
Cowboys Nation didn’t share the same patience.

One fan called him “Jason Garrett 2.0.”
Another said, “based on what we have seen in these two games, it appears they’ve never practiced football.”
One X user tweeted, "Maybe he should let his starters get to work next week and play a couple of series. This team looks awful."
"Smh fire this man already," tweeted one more.
"5-12 at best," wrote one fan.
"Schottenheimer is gonna be one & done after a 5 win season," commented another.
The Cowboys have one final preseason test against the Atlanta Falcons this Friday.

Brian Schottenheimer weighs in on Joe Milton's performance vs. Ravens

The Cowboys gave Joe Milton his second preseason start on Saturday night, and it was another rocky outing for the quarterback. Milton went 9-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception while getting hit for a safety on the opening drive against the Ravens.

Ball security and pocket awareness continue to be glaring issues, but Schottenheimer brushed off the QB's struggles, saying,

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned. I think we came out with a little bit of a different mindset in terms of trying to run the ball, though they got him…"

Schottenheimer stressed better support and ball protection moving forward.

