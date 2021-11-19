"First face they chisel will be his" - Former Cowboys HC believes Tom Brady belongs on NFL's Mount Rushmore 

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett just unloaded the highest compliment possible on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Garrett said the Buccaneers signal-caller is the best football player "that's ever walked." The current New York Giants offensive coordinator expressed high approval for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB at his weekly press conference Thursday. The Giants face the defending champs in three days time, on Monday Night Football in Tampa.

Garrett continued to say that Brady is "a hell of a football player. What he's done over the last 20 years has been remarkable. And to think he's 44 years old and probably playing the best ball of his career, it's really amazing."

The respect is towering but, without question, it is most likely warranted. Brady, after all, has been to 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. The QB could win his eighth Super Bowl and fourth MVP award at the conclusion of this season. Brady has been chosen for 14 Pro Bowls as well. Brady is tied with Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning for the most Pro Bowl appearances at the position. The former Patriots QB is a three-time All-Pro who is the NFL’s leader in passing yards at 82,074.

"He's an inspiration to everybody, in and out of sports."

Brady is one of two QBs in the history of the NFL to have over 80,000 career passing yards (Brees has 80,358). The next active QB in career passing yards is Steelers’ six-time Pro Bowl QB Ben Roethlisberger at 62,334 yards. Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes at 608. Three-time MVP-winning Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is second among active QBs with 429 career TD passes.

In six career games versus the Giants in the regular season, Brady has a 5-1 record with 1,757 passing yards, eight TDs, and 4 INTs. Two of Brady’s three Super Bowl losses came versus the Giants (Super Bowl 42 and 46).

