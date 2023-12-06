Jason Kelce addresses viral incident between Dom DiSandro and Dre Greenlaw during 49ers vs Eagles game

The situation regarding Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw continues to evolve. Their altercation on the sidelines during the Eagles-49ers matchup got them ejected from the game and subject to possibly further punishments.

Philadelphia Eagles longtime center Jason Kelce spoke about the incident on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

“I don't even think what Greenlaw did on the sideline was a personal foul," Kelce said. "But it's like one of those he's on the sideline, he's trying to make a play and he's playing hard. I didn't think that it was that chip, and I don't think Dom meant anything. He was just trying to separate the two in the instance."

"Dom is not the first person, coach, strength coach, or staff member that has separated people on a sideline who are getting in each other's faces. I think nobody wanted anything to happen, right? I believe what Dom was trying to do was just defuse the situation."

"You know, when people are on the sidelines, people getting together, people try and separate them. I don't think it's a huge deal either way, but that's my take on it.”

What did Eagles HC Nick Sirianni say about the altercation between Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro?

The second half of the highly anticipated matchup between the Eagles and 49ers saw Dre Greenlaw and DaVonta Smith getting into each other's faces. The incident occurred on the Eagles' sidelines, and security chief Dom DiSandro was forced to interfere. Greenlaw pushed DiSandro, which led to a bigger fight.

Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game. The National Football League is now reviewing the case and is expected to hand down its punishments to all those involved.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters this week and called the situation 'unfortunate.'

“Dom is as good as they get in this business," Sirianni said, "I’m so thankful for him. He is always going to try to defuse situations. That’s what he does, that’s his job."

"Obviously, unfortunate yesterday. I know in Dom’s heart he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there. I am sad it came to what it came to that anybody got thrown out of the game.”

