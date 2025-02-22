Jason Kelce knew Travis Kelce was all in on Taylor Swift from day one

In a recent episode of "The Stream Room," former Eagles star Jason Kelce reflected on his brother Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Swift's relationship has made headlines in newspapers since they started dating in mid-2023. Jason Kelce opened up about how he first learned about the relationship and his initial reaction.

The former NFL star also shared that he was stunned to learn about his brother dating the Grammy-winning singer. Jason Kelce said (38:35):

"I remember the first time he said he was hanging out with her, and I remember just being like, "Are you kidding me?! Like, you're going—you're hanging out with Taylor Swift? Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you. Great."

Jason Kelce further shared that he knew from the beginning that Travis was all in on Swift.

"I mean, you meet a lot of people, but I think this felt different," Jason said. "And I'm talking about Travis. What also felt different was just the way he talks about her—and talked about her—from the moment he was with her.

You could tell how much he really, really liked her right from the get-go, just from first impressions. I think the level of that, early on, was something very eye-opening to me when we first had discussions."

Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumors started in mid-2023. However, it was only made public in October 2023 after the pair were spotted holding hands after the Saturday Night Live party.

Jason Kelce opens up about "staggering" change in Travis Kelce after dating Taylor Swift

On Tuesday's episode of the "Fitz & Whit" podcast, Jason Kelce talked about the changes he had witnessed in his brother after the Chiefs' tight end player started dating Taylor Swift. The former Eagles star said (via TMZ Sports):

"It's been staggering, honestly."

Jason also opened up about the Travis-Taylor relationship, saying:

"I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you. And that's a good thing."

After Travis and Taylor confirmed their relationship in late 2023, Swift started attending the Chiefs' games to cheer for the three-time Super Bowl champion. She was even present at Super Bowl 59, where the Chiefs played against the Eagles in New Orleans. However, fans booed Swift during the game. But, she laughed off the negativity.

It was not the Chiefs' day at the prestigious championship. They lost the game and the golden opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three back-to-back Lombardi trophies.

Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor have been stronger than ever. He sent her luxurious gifts worth around $140,000 on Valentine's Day. The couple is reportedly planning a vacation in Europe during the NFL offseason.

