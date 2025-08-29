  • home icon
  Jason Kelce lists Taylor Swift's special trait that helped make 14x Grammy winner's "New Heights" debut massive success

Jason Kelce lists Taylor Swift's special trait that helped make 14x Grammy winner's "New Heights" debut massive success

By Prasen
Published Aug 29, 2025 12:46 GMT
Jason Kelce lists Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce lists Taylor Swift's special trait that helped make 14x Grammy winner's "New Heights" debut massive success [Source: IMAGN, Getty]

On yesterday’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast, host Jason Kelce discussed pop star Taylor Swift, who is now engaged to his brother Travis Kelce. Jason discussed how Swift’s appearance on the last episode of "New Heights" gave the show a massive boost.

“I don't know that it could have gone any better. I meanebecause of how open and incredible Taylor was. I think that's the biggest thing that I saw, of the reactions of everybody out there who listened and watched the video in the episode was just."
"This is the first time they've seen Tay really unload for that long of a period of time. And it felt like it really resonated with the fans who had watched it,” Jason aded. [5:43]
On August 13, the "Lover" singer also announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the podcast.

Travis Kelce's dad reveals deatils of Chiefs TE's proposal to Taylor Swift

On Tuesday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took to Instagram with a joint post to announce their engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift captioned the photo.
Shortly after, Ed Kelce shared more about the proposal in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. The 74-year-old revealed to host John Kosich that Travis popped the question nearly two weeks earlier, on Sunday, August 10, in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event..."
"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," Ed said.

Travis’ dad also said that after the proposal, the couple FaceTimed Ed, their mother Donna, and Taylor’s family to share the news.

