Jason Kelce lists Taylor Swift's special trait that helped make 14x Grammy winner's "New Heights" debut massive success

On yesterday's episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, host Jason Kelce discussed pop star Taylor Swift, who is now engaged to his brother Travis Kelce. Jason discussed how Swift's appearance on the last episode of &quot;New Heights&quot; gave the show a massive boost."I don't know that it could have gone any better. I meanebecause of how open and incredible Taylor was. I think that's the biggest thing that I saw, of the reactions of everybody out there who listened and watched the video in the episode was just.&quot;&quot;This is the first time they've seen Tay really unload for that long of a period of time. And it felt like it really resonated with the fans who had watched it," Jason aded. [5:43]On August 13, the &quot;Lover&quot; singer also announced her upcoming album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; on the podcast.Travis Kelce's dad reveals deatils of Chiefs TE's proposal to Taylor SwiftOn Tuesday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took to Instagram with a joint post to announce their engagement."Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, Ed Kelce shared more about the proposal in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. The 74-year-old revealed to host John Kosich that Travis popped the question nearly two weeks earlier, on Sunday, August 10, in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.&quot;He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event...&quot;&quot;And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,&quot; Ed said.Travis' dad also said that after the proposal, the couple FaceTimed Ed, their mother Donna, and Taylor's family to share the news.