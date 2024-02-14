Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce were once again in the same suite cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. It was the third consecutive game the Philadelphia Eagles center shared with the singer and apparently, the big game was a very different situation.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce revealed what it was like to share a suite with Taylor Swift and some other A-list celebrities. He said that there was a lot happening in the star-studded suite and people were coming and going as they all wanted to see Swift:

“There was so much happening in the suite. Turns out everyone wants to meet Taylor.

“There were so many star-studded people there where it’s like, dude, everyone wants to come and see her, but the suite’s only so big.”

Jason Kelce then gave his honest take on the situation and said that the whole atmosphere actually became a bit much for him:

“It was overwhelming to be honest with you. It was very overwhelming.”

He went on to say that he walked outside of the suite to get some air and ran into comedian/actor Keegan-Michael Key and his wife, Elisa Pugliese. Travis Kelce then gave credit to Taylor Swift for the way she handles the constant attention that she receives when out in public.

Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce for outburst

During the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, there was a moment that quickly went viral. Travis Kelce was clearly frustrated in the first half of the game and wanted to get more time on the field.

He expressed that frustration by walking up to head coach Andy Reid and yelling in his face and then bumping into him. Reid stumbled and went to grab Kelce's arm when the Chiefs' tight end was pulled away by teammates.

On the "New Heights" podcast this week, the moment was discussed between the Kelce brothers and Jason Kelce called out his younger brother for his actions.

"It looks like you caught Big Red off guard a little bit. You crossed the line."

Travis Kelce then agreed with his older brother and said that he shouldn't have done that.

"I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like, 'oh sh**' in my head."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end quickly realized what he had done and regretted letting his emotions get the best of him. Passions run high in the NFL, but it was an ugly scene.