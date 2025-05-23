Jason Kelce's mom Donna shares 1-word reaction as DIL Kylie announces podcasting return from maternity break

It has been more than a month since Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, aired the last episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. The podcaster has been on maternity leave, which started last month after she gave birth to her newborn daughter Finnley. However, Kylie has finally decided to return.

On Thursday, NGL's Instagram account shared a reel featuring Kylie and her daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnely. It was a skit throughout which Kylie revealed her return to the podcast, concluding her maternity break. The news didn't just create a wave of excitement among fans, but also among her mother-in-law, Donna.

Donna expressed her excitement to watch her daughter-in-law make her podcasting return via the comment section of NGL's post. Donna commented:

"Yippee!!!!"

Jason Kelce's mom Donna shares 1-word reaction as DIL Kylie announces podcasting return (Image Credit: NotGonnaLie/IG)

Before supporting Kylie, Donna Kelce was spotted cheering for her son Jason. Last week, Sullivan County Golf Club announced the inclusion of the ex-NFL star in their ownership group. The announcement was made via an Instagram post, in the comment section of which Donna shared her candid 1-word reaction:

"way cool!"

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opened up about possibility of having 5th baby

Ever since Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie became parents to a fourth daughter, Finnley, last month, there has remained a constant buzz around the possibility of a fifth kid.

Interestingly, Kylie doesn't mind the idea. In fact, during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast last month, Kylie opened up about her family expansion plans.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids [and] room for, like, one pleasant surprise. If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop,'" Kylie said.

Kylie's podcasting journey has been pretty exciting, interviewing successful women, including Hollywood actress Kat Dennings and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The best podcasting experience Kylie has had was with Michelle. In one of her podcast episodes, Kylie confessed to still being in shock about having interviewed the former First Lady of the US.

