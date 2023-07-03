Last season's Super Bowl between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles was one for the ages. The Chiefs would come out on top 38-35 as Mahomes won his second ring.

But the performance of Eagles quarterback Hurts was something to behold, as aside from his costly fumble, Hurts was faultless on the biggest stage.

His center, Jason Kelce, recently stated that Hurts still beats himself up over it and that he told the 24-year-old that he had the best-ever performance by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Fans saw this and trolled Kelce over his comments, with one fan saying that it wasn't an all-time great effort from Hurts.

"Love everything about this post and Hurts and Kelce, but that wasn’t the best QB performance of all time in a SB."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Kelce's comments about Hurts' performance in the Super Bowl loss.

So it appears that most fans are in agreement that while Hurts played superbly well, his efforts weren't enough to qualify as the best-ever performance by a quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts and Eagles looking to go one better in 2023

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a superb 2022 season and came extremely close to winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. But after such a close loss, one of two things usually happens to teams.

They either use it as motivation and get back to the big game or it takes a mental toll, and the following season is poor. It will be interesting to see which way it goes for the Eagles.

The road back isn't exactly going to be easy. After losing a host of defensive starters plus their two coordinators, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts will have a tougher time next season.

Add in that the Dallas Cowboys have improved, so have Seattle, and then there are the San Francisco 49ers. So the Eagles "should" be making it to the playoffs, and once there, they can use last season's loss to push them to greater heights.

The long road back to the Super Bowl starts at training camp in a few weeks, and the Eagles, along with Jalen Hurts, have their eyes focused squarely on winning that Super Bowl.

