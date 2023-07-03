Create

Jason Kelce’s statement about Jalen Hurts’ performance in SB loss to Patrick Mahomes leaves fans trolling Eagles star

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jul 03, 2023 01:37 GMT
Kelce gave his thoughts on Jalen Hurts
Kelce gave his thoughts on Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl performance

Last season's Super Bowl between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles was one for the ages. The Chiefs would come out on top 38-35 as Mahomes won his second ring.

But the performance of Eagles quarterback Hurts was something to behold, as aside from his costly fumble, Hurts was faultless on the biggest stage.

His center, Jason Kelce, recently stated that Hurts still beats himself up over it and that he told the 24-year-old that he had the best-ever performance by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Fans saw this and trolled Kelce over his comments, with one fan saying that it wasn't an all-time great effort from Hurts.

"Love everything about this post and Hurts and Kelce, but that wasn’t the best QB performance of all time in a SB."
Comment by u/michaelscarn1313 from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Kelce's comments about Hurts' performance in the Super Bowl loss.

Comment by u/2agrant from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/ConsistentRepair2u from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/CodyNorthrup from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/TigerBasket from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/legendkiller003 from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/Frosty_Syrup_ from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/hoesmad_x_24 from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/I_hate_mortality from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl
Comment by u/Melvinator5001 from discussion [Eagles Nation] Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts still “beats himself up” over the SB loss: “I’ve spoken to him about it. He still beats himself up over this play, that play.. I’m like ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a QB in the history of a SB, you did just fine.” in nfl

So it appears that most fans are in agreement that while Hurts played superbly well, his efforts weren't enough to qualify as the best-ever performance by a quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts and Eagles looking to go one better in 2023

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a superb 2022 season and came extremely close to winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. But after such a close loss, one of two things usually happens to teams.

youtube-cover

They either use it as motivation and get back to the big game or it takes a mental toll, and the following season is poor. It will be interesting to see which way it goes for the Eagles.

The road back isn't exactly going to be easy. After losing a host of defensive starters plus their two coordinators, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts will have a tougher time next season.

youtube-cover

Add in that the Dallas Cowboys have improved, so have Seattle, and then there are the San Francisco 49ers. So the Eagles "should" be making it to the playoffs, and once there, they can use last season's loss to push them to greater heights.

The long road back to the Super Bowl starts at training camp in a few weeks, and the Eagles, along with Jalen Hurts, have their eyes focused squarely on winning that Super Bowl.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...