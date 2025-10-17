Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gets honest about Eagles icon's reaction when fans confuse him with brother Travis Kelce

Being brothers, there have often been times when fans have confused Jason Kelce with his younger brother, Travis. The retired NFL center's wife, Kylie Kelce, recently recalled one such time when a fan confused him with the Chiefs tight end and how he actually reacted.

Ad

Kylie's statement came during Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, in which she admitted how Jason was kind and calm while reacting to a fan once mistaking him for Travis.

"That's like when people used to ask my husband, they'd be like, 'aren't you Travis Kelce?' They'd accidentally slip up on the wrong brother," Kylie said [Timestamp: 35:31]. "And he would be like, 'Nah, it's not me.' I mean, that's it. That's all he would give them. And I'm like, 'I can't even fault you cuz you didn't lie.' Wasn't rude. It's not him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Before reflecting on Jason's calm character trait, Kylie Kelce opened up about his review of Taylor Swift's hit song "Wood" from her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl." The song was dedicated to her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and she was "proud of" the pop star for doing a "good job" with the lyrics.

"My favorites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite’ and who are we kidding? ‘Wood!’ Kylie said in another episode of ‘Not Gonna Lie’. "Here’s the deal, do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you."

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie admitted to be still recovering from the miscarriage

Before Jason and his wife Kylie welcomed their first child, Wyatt, she had a heartbreaking miscarriage, which the podcaster still hasn't completely recovered from. In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast from earlier this month, Kylie reflected back on her miscarriage and how she first got to know about it.

Ad

"They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between," Kylie said. "I believe it was nine and 10 weeks. I had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable."

Moving forward in her statement, Kylie admitted that the miscarriage "still hurts after having four children because it does. And it's OK." Apart from talking about miscarriage, Kylie opened up about her postpartum struggles after welcoming 4th daughter, Finnley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.