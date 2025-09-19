Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reveals postpartum struggles with newborn daughter Finnley 2 weeks after Eagles icon shared interest in having baby boy

Even though it has been five months since Jason Kelce welcomed his fourth daughter, Finnley, with his wife, Kylie, the postpartum struggles haven't ended for her. Kylie recently opened up about a major struggle that she has been dealing with her fourthborn.

During Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie explained how her hairfall has increased dramatically due to the hormonal changes in her body, as well as Finney's pulling them off.

"Not gonna lie, I'm not sure which is causing me to lose more hair: my hormones or Finn grabbing the little hairs back here and ripping them out with her tiny baby hands. Oh, great," Kylie said [Timestamp: 00:02].

Kylie's statement came almost two weeks after her husband hinted at his interest in having a baby boy as the fifth child with the podcaster. The retired Eagles center explored the possibility of a fifth child during his guest appearance on the 'Bussin With The Boys' podcast on Sept. 2.

“I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun," Jason said. "But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We're very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second. I wanted three kids early on."

Kylie Kelce revealed actual reason behind never taking daughters to Travis Kelce's games

Kylie Kelce hasn't taken her daughters to any of Travis Kelce's games yet, and she has a very particular reason behind it. During an interview with PEOPLE in August, Kylie claimed that it was parenting strictness that had stopped her from taking her kids to cheer for uncle Trav at Chiefs games.

"The girls have not yet been to an Uncle Trav game just because a lot of opportunities that we've had to go and support Trav have been," Kylie said. "Even just last year, a lot of Monday nights. But as anyone knows, an 8:00 p.m. start is not conducive to a 5, 4, and 2-year-old. We're not tagging in on that."

There are other restrictions that Kylie has levied on her daughters, especially with their online content consumption. The podcaster previously revealed being "aggressively" against her kids watching many popular kids' shows, including Cocomelon.

