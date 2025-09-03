"That would be fun" - Jason Kelce hints interest in having baby boy with wife Kylie after 4 daughters

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley, just five months ago. However, there has been constant buzz around the couple's plans for their fifth one. There have also been discussions among fans about Jason's interest in having a boy.

The retired NFL center addressed it on Tuesday and shed light on the reality behind his inclination towards having a son.

“I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun," Jason said (3:17:47), via "Bussin' With The Boys." "But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We're very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second. I wanted three kids early on."

Jason also revealed how Kylie "wanted five kids," and considering they have four, there's good chance of them planning for a fifth child. During another segment of the podcast, the ex-Eagles center shared an "embarrassing" drinking incident involving him and Travis Kelce, which was caught by Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shared concerning reaction of father before meeting ex-NFL star

Kylie Kelce's father, Ed McDevitt, was concerned about her daughter's choice in men before he met Jason Kelce for the first time. She reflected on her father's concerns while praising for Kelce's loving nature.

“My dad was very mad," Kylie said in July (24:25), via the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "He thought, 'Typical athlete. You're going to be a bimbo (or) perceived as the bimbo.' And then he met Jason, and was like, 'Ohhhhh, I get it. He's lovable.”

Kylie has been particular about her parenting approaches and is strict about certain things in her household, including cartoons her daughters are allowed to watch. She also revealed in the podcast episode being "aggressively" against her kids watching the famous kids show "Cocomelon."

