Jason Kelce's wife Kylie stands firm with Taylor Swift as manager shuts down Joe Alwyn marriage rumor

The newest rumor about Taylor Swift's past relationship with Joe Alwyn has Kylie Kelce showing support for the singer. A rumor circulated on social media last week that Swift and Alwyn had exchanged vows and got married during their nearly seven-year relationship.

Swift's team has shut down the rumors and said the accusations are false. Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, liked a post on Instagram denying the rumors. Fans are seeing that as Kylie Kelce's way of showing support for the singer in the midst of the viral rumors.

The rumors began circulating after a post by Deuxmoi on social media. The account, which is known for spreading rumors about celebrities, claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn exchanged vows sometime in 2020 or 2021.

The site also claimed that even though the marriage may not have been legal, there was definitely a commitment ceremony between the couple. It's a statement that those around the singer continue to deny.

Taylor Swift was in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn from 2017 until early 2023. News of their breakup came around the same time that she kicked off her record-breaking 'The Eras' tour.

Taylor Swift's publicist defends singer amidst marriage rumor

Taylor Swift's recent relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the singer in the headlines more than ever. However, it's her past relationship that is now making headlines.

Tree Paine, the singer's longtime publicist put an end to the rumors of the marriage this weekend. She took to social media to say that Deuxmoi, the site that shared the marriage rumor, caused pain and trauma and that the site needs to be held accountable for their actions.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

The controversial post even claimed that more than one source relayed the information. Tree Paine, who has been one of the singer's trusted sources typically stays behind-the-scenes and only releases information in an official capacity.

This rumor, however, required her to squash it from her personal social media account, showing the severity of the rumor.

Whether Taylor Swift and her team decide to take legal action against the Instagram account remains to be seen.