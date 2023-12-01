Pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since the power couple confirmed that they were dating.

Her appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games to support the tight end and Kelce's trip to Argentina to spend time with the 12-time Grammy Award winner have been well-documented.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Kelce and Swift's relationship continues to go from strength to strength, stunning rumors about another of the pop star's high-profile relationships surfaced online.

Deuxmoi, a popular Instagram page covering celebrity news, claimed that Swift married her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alywn, in a small ceremony in England. In a response to a follower's message, Deuxmoi claimed:

"She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK, and it was described to me as a "marriage" by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!

"I have no reason to lie. I could give a s**t what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song, but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!"

Swift's long-time publicist Tree Paine responded to Deuxmoi's claim, tweeting:

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Expand Tweet

Alwyn and Swift reportedly dated from 2017 to early 2023.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs' next game vs. Packers? Details about her potential appearance to support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift at Chargers vs Chiefs

Taylor Swift hasn't been in attendance at Chiefs games since their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The pop star has been in South America for her Eras Tour and has missed the team's last four games.

Swift isn't scheduled to go on tour until February. She doesn't have any professional commitments that could potentially affect her appearance at the Chiefs' upcoming games.

While it's difficult to tell with certainty whether Swift will attend the Chiefs' game against the Packers to support Travis Kelce, the likelihood is strong. The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14.

Swift is expected to be in attendance alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife and her friend Brittany Mahomes.