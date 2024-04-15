Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on April 14. The couple tied the knot at The Logan Hotel Philadelphia in 2018. However, Kylie can't help but remember their late dog, Winnie. The former Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife recently lost their beloved dog, whom Kylie adopted before she and Jason even met.

Kylie shared a post on her Instagram story, showing her and Jason Kelce on their wedding day. She then added a smaller photo of the Irish Wolfhound with flowers around her head and dressed as their flower girl.

"6 years since we said "I do" with the cutest flower girl ever."

Kylie Kelce is remembering their late dog on her and Jason's wedding anniversary.

On March 14, 2024, Kylie Kelce shared a heartbreaking post about how their dog Winnie passed away unexpectedly. The former college lacrosse player said that she has always wanted an Irish Wolfhound since she was young.

Kylie Kelce referred to her beloved dog's passing as 'losing part of her soul,' and her bond with Winnie was her first chance at motherhood.

Video of Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, goes viral after live podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast premiered in September 2022 and has since become one of the most popular sports podcasts. Last week, the Ohio natives broadcast a live episode of their "New Heights" podcast from their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, were in attendance, as was Jason's wife, Kylie. At one point during the show, a camera panned towards Kylie Kelce. She isn't one to have a lot of attention on her and she was a little uncomfortable with the camera that close.

She covered her face with her hand and turned away from the camera. She then took a cardboard cutout of Jason Kelce's face and covered her own face with it.

Fans cheered for Kylie, as she has become one of the podcast's favorite guests from time to time.

