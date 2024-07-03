The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 NFL offseason is not going the way they would have liked it to. In the latest turn of events, linebacker Micah Parsons and safety Malik Hooker have been going at each other.

Jason McIntyre, who was covering for Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports' 'The Herd', skewered the current state of the Cowboys. He said that the team is falling to pieces after a lackluster offseason, with Dak Prescott still not signing an extension, CeeDee Lamb threatening to hold out amid contract dispute and Mike McCarthy reportedly fed up with Jerry Jones.

"Let's turn to the Dallas Cowboys who have won 12 games each of the last three seasons. Those were the good old days. They're gone. It's over. This team is disintegrating as we watch it week by week.

McIntyre then brought up Micah Parsons and Malik Hookers' verbal dispute. He sided with Hooker and discussed the Cowboys linebacker's struggles in the postseason.

"As good as Michael Parsons has been in the regular season, dude's been on a milk carton in the playoffs. Let's run the stats... in the playoffs, you you basically ghosted, the Cowboys. One sack in four games, a whopping four quarterback hits. You're not forcing fumbles."

"The regular seasons have been awesome, obviously. But where is the guy in the postseason?... And now he's doing a podcast and it's clear. Not everybody has the gravitas in that locker room to challenge Michael Parsons."

Micah Parsons-Malik Hooker's war of words explained

It all started when the Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker appeared as a guest on the 'All Facts No Brakes' podcast with Keyshawn Johnson and raised issues with Micah Parsons podcasting regularly.

The Cowboys safety pointed out the team's defensive struggles in the run game. Hooker said that Parsons should be focusing more on the team and not his podcast, 'The Edge,' which he felt could be a distraction.

Parsons took notice and clapped back at his teammate for not taking up the issue via a phone call and bringing it up on another podcast. He also said the podcast would be shot during the off days.

This verbal spat between Parsons and Hooker has been the center of media attention with various NFL analysts and former players having their say on the issue. This controversy would be the last thing the Dallas Cowboys want and Parsons and Hooker should resolve the issue as soon as possible.

