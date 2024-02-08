Jason & Travis Kelce's family soars past Mannings and Beckhams in Google searches thanks to Taylor Swift

The Taylor Swift effect has hit the NFL thanks to her relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Since they started dating last year, it has dominated much of the conversation around the league and worldwide.

Swift and Travis's relationship helped propel the Kelces to fame. Last year saw the Kelces get googled 42.3 million searches per Spin Genie.

This number is massive, given it was more than the Mannings (9.8 million) and even the Beckhams (28.4 million). The "Bad Blood" singer began showing up to games in support of her boyfriend. Swift has shown up to almost every Kansas City Chiefs game, including all three playoff games.

Swift and Kelce went viral on multiple occasions in 2023 during her Eras Tour. Kelce attended her Buenos Aires concert in November and she kissed him backstage. Most recently, the couple shared a kiss on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens last month.

Swift was the most googled person in January with over 16 million searches, which also helps the Kelces.

The relationship between the pop superstar and the Pro Bowl tight end is on the biggest stage, with Travis in the Super Bowl. During media day, he was asked why so many are invested in his relationship with Swift.

“I think the values that we stand for, who we are as people," Kelce said. "We love to shine light on others—shine light on people who help and support us. On top of that, I think we just both have a love for life."

Taylor Swift's status for attending the big game remains unknown as she will be in Toyko the day before. There is a chance that she could be there before kickoff by traveling over 12 hours from Toyko to Vegas.

Taylor Swift and her relationship with the rest of the Kelce Family

The "Karma" singer has been connected to almost all members of the Kelce family, including Jason Kelce. Swift met Jason during the Chiefs-Bills playoff game last month when he went shirtless, going viral himself. During the game, Taylor Swift also met Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

Kylie was asked about the attention upon the Kelces and noted that it "wasn't her cup of tea." She addressed those rumors on her TikTok with a video of her and Jason's daughter Wyatt with Swift's song "Never Grow Up."

Taylor Swift also met Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, this season. Donna Kelce has been spotted with her in the suite during several games. She met Ed during a Chiefs-Raiders game last month.