Sports media personality Jason Whitlock is no stranger to controversial takes. This time, he had something to say about Pat McAfee and his transfer to ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of the 'New York Post' reported about the transfer of McAfee’s eponymous daily sports talk show to ESPN and ESPN+ starting this fall. The show will also be aired on the ESPN YouTube page.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Marchand estimated that Pat McAfee will earn an eight-figure sum annually. The show’s transfer also meant that McAfee would be backing out of a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel.

Whitlock said, in his recent op-ed on the Blaze Media website:

“No amount of money, security, and attention satiates a weak man. He behaves no differently than a woman.

“He joined the groomers, the makers of cartoons and movies intended to sexually manipulate the identities and worldview of children. He joined the race-baiters, the sports network that specializes in stirring racial division.”

Whitlock added in his latest op-ed:

“It’s arguably the weakest and most disappointing move in the history of sports. It makes LeBron James’ decision to take his talents to South Beach and team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh seem as courageous as storming the beaches of Normandy.”

McAfee is a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. He was a one-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selectee. He started his show in 2016, and it has been carried by sports media companies Barstool Sports, DAZN, Westwood One, and Sirius XM.

Pat McAfee is Jason Whitlock’s latest target for hard-hitting commentary

Pat McAfee is now part of the long list of athletes and sports personalities Whitlock has criticized over the years.

Whitlock referred to Cam Newton’s hair as the reason for the quarterback’s failed stint with the New England Patriots. He added that the 2015 NFL MVP’s feminized identity is the reason behind the lack of interest among NFL teams.

He also compared the embattled Jackson Mahomes to Hunter Biden. Whitlock also blamed the media for leading Lamar Jackson into thinking during his free agency saga. He also accused Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe of using Damar Hamlin to elevate his career.

However, his criticism isn’t limited to the NFL. He also called LeBron James a puppet for China and Nike and a bigot. Whitlock has also feuded with fellow sports media professionals Maria Taylor, Mina Kimes, and Katie Nolan.

Jason Whitlock was once associated with ESPN, the network Pat McAfee will join later this year. His controversial thoughts have taken him everywhere, from AOL Sports, FOX Sports, and OutKick.

