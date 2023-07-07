Stephen A. Smith recently discussed ESPN's large-scale layoffs, during which many prominent faces were let go. Smith even stated that his job is not secure and that he could get fired as well.

Many people did not believe Smith's statement because they believe he is too good to be fired by ESPN. Similarly, Jason Whitlock felt the same way, and he called out Smith, referring to his act as a negotiating tactic to get paid more than Pat McAfee, Joe Buck, and Troy Aikman.

Here's what Whitlock said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"SAS has been upset since ESPN dropped bags on Buck, Aikman, and McAfee. He's looking for $25 mil a year. Wonder if Fox Sports (in conjunction with Fox News) would give it to him? Every public word SAS utters is a negotiating tactic."

ESPN currently pays Troy Aikman around $18 million per year, while Pat McAfee recently signed a five-year deal worth $85 million. Stephen A. Smith earns less than they do, and given how active he is on all of their shows, he is looking for a better deal.

It remains to be seen whether SAS will be able to obtain a higher salary than McAfee and Aikman, as ESPN did not hesitate to fire some of their most prominent employees.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Stephen A. Smith on ESPN layoffs



(h/t “This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next.”- Stephen A. Smith on ESPN layoffs(h/t @awfulannouncing “This ain’t the end. More is coming. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next.” - Stephen A. Smith on ESPN layoffs (h/t @awfulannouncing ) https://t.co/dP3hmkkg4y SAS has been upset since ESPN dropped bags on Buck, Aikman, and McAfee. He's looking for $25 mil a year. Wonder if Fox Sports (in conjunction with Fox News) would give it to him? Every public word SAS utters is a negotiating tactic. twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… SAS has been upset since ESPN dropped bags on Buck, Aikman, and McAfee. He's looking for $25 mil a year. Wonder if Fox Sports (in conjunction with Fox News) would give it to him? Every public word SAS utters is a negotiating tactic. twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

Stephen A. Smith is unlikely to leave ESPN

Stephen A. Smith: 2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Despite the fact that Stephen A. Smith has stated that he has a chance of being fired from ESPN, it is extremely difficult to imagine that he won't be a part of the well-known media network. Given his immense popularity, SAS is often referred to as ESPN's "face," and the network simply cannot afford to risk losing him.

They could increase his salary in order to keep him working for ESPN, given the fact that other networks would be more than willing to do the same thing. Now that Shannon Sharpe is no longer a part of Undisputed if ESPN doesn't sign Smith to a lucrative deal, he could force his way back to pair up with Skip Bayless again.

That move would unquestionably lead to a great deal of success, which is precisely why ESPN will make every effort to prevent it from taking place.

Poll : 0 votes