Jaxson Dart drops 2-word reaction on Ole Miss cruising into March Madness Sweet 16 after thumping Iowa State

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart showcased his support for the university's men's basketball program amidst their latest achievement. Chris Beard took over as the head coach of the men's basketball team last season. In his second stint, he has turned the program into a force to be reckoned with.

Chris Bears and his team defeated North Carolina in the first round of March Madness. They faced the Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 32.

Jaxson Dart cheered on the Rebels during their Round of 32 showdown against the Cyclones. On his Instagram story, he posted an image of a key play on the court as Chris Beard's team led 78-52. The quarterback accompanied the snippet with a two-word reaction to the game.

"LFG MANNN," Dart wrote with a steam from nose emoji.

Jaxson Dart's Instagram story

Despite tough competition, the Rebels emerged victorious with a 91-78 final score, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The women's basketball team also managed to scrape past the Baylor Lady Bears with a 69-63 victory. This is the first time in the school's history that both teams made it to the Sweet 16 in one season.

While the basketball teams prepare for the remaining March Madness games, Jaxson Dart is gearing up for his professional transition to the NFL. The quarterback had a decent final campaign with the Rebels during the 2024 season.

He led them to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory against the Duke Blue Devils. In his three seasons stint with the team, the quarterback tallied a total of 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing. Jaxson Dart then decided to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Bill Simmons compares Jaxson Dart to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

After the 2025 Scouting Combine, Jaxson Dart saw a significant rise in his draft stock. He is considered one of the best quarterback prospects alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

On Saturday's episode of his eponymous podcast, Bill Simmons made an interesting remark about the Ole Miss quarterback. He claimed that Dart's draft projection is similar to ex-Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Nix was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos last year.

"It seems like he's the Bo Nix of this draft," Simmons said. "Bo Nix ends up going, what 12? Seems conceivable. He was second round, second round, second round and maybe late first round, then ultimately is 12." (TS-15:10 onwards)

Just like Bo Nix, Dart is projected to be a late first-round to early second-round pick in April. However, there are teams in the top ten that are looking to acquire a talented quarterback for the future. If teams miss the opportunity to pick Shedeur or Cam Ward, then there is a possibility they might trade up to get the Ole Miss quarterback.

