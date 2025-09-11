  • home icon
Jaxson Dart drops heartfelt message for Charlie Kirk as Donald Trump aid dies after getting shot at Utah University

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 11, 2025
Jaxson Dart drops heartfelt message for Charlie Kirk as Donald Trump aid dies after getting shot at Utah University
Jaxson Dart drops heartfelt message for Charlie Kirk as Donald Trump aid dies after getting shot at Utah University

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart condemned the shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk on social media. He shared heartfelt messages in his Instagram stories, showcasing his support and well-wishes for Kirk's family.

"Praying for him and his family!! Charlie did great things for our country!! Political Violence NEEDS TO STOP!! Pray for our country man. This is disgusting and Sad!!!" Dart wrote in one story.
"May God watch over him and his family!" he captioned the other.
Charlie Kirk has been a long-time close aide of POTUS Donald Trump. He attended a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was addressing the crowd from a tent that was surrounded by slogans, 'The American Comeback' and 'Prove Me Wrong.'

However, a few minutes into the event, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck. Officials rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

After Kirk's assassination, Trump mourned the death of one of his close aides. He also praised the activist's political work while expressing his condolences to his family.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one undersetood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!
Former NFL star Robert Griffin III condemns Charlie Kirk's shooting

The death of one of the most influential political activists in America has left many people in shock. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III also condemned the shooting at Utah Valley University.

He condemned the attack on Kirk and stated that differences in political opinions should not lead to deaths.

"The Charlie Kirk Shooting was disturbing, disgusting and wrong. Praying for Charlie Kirk's wife, kids and family. It's okay to disagree with someone's political views, but celebrating his death makes your a despicable human. No one deserves to be gunned down for their beliefs."
Our thoughts and prayers are with Kirk's family and close friends during this time of mourning.

