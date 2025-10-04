Jayden Daniels has heartbreaking 3-word reaction as Kyren Lacy's lawyer disputes negligent homicide charges over fatal 2024 car crash

Jayden Daniels had just three words as former LSU star Kyren Lacy's attorney disputed the negligent homicide charges levied against Lacy posthumously. On his Instagram story, the quarterback shared a photo of Lacy attending a press meet during his time with the Tigers.Daniels accompanied the IG story with a caption that read:&quot;Love u brudda,&quot; with a heart shaped and prayed emoji.Jayden Daniels' IG storyLast year, Kyren Lacy was accused and charged with the vehicular murder of a 78-year-old man in December 2024. After the accident, the former wide receiver reportedly fled the scene without informing the authorities.Lacy turned himself in and was arrested in January. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office granted him a $151,000 bail one day later and charged him with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.However, in April, Kyren Lacy had an intense verbal argument with a family member. He allegedly fired a gun on the ground during the argument before making his exit from the scene. The wide receiver was later found dead after his car crashed. His death took place just two days before his scheduled grand jury hearing on the December 2024 car crash.Lacy's attorney has claimed that Lacy wasn't involved in the crash that killed the 78-year-old man. During an interview with HTV10, he said how the wide receiver was over 70 yards behind the old man's car when he allegedly crashed into someone else. He also provided surveillance camera videos as evidence for the claims.Kyren Lacy's mom penned an emotional message months after his deathIn June, Lacy's mother, Kandace Washington, reminisced her son's life in a social media post.On Instagram, she shared a graphic of the former LSU wide receiver wearing his collegiate jersey. He also had white wings on his shoulders, depicting his journey to the afterlife. Kandace accompanied the post with a caption that read:&quot;This pain is unbearable! Jesus!! I miss my baby so much!!&quot; Washington said.&quot;EVERYTHING reminds me of you! I love you son!! If I had my way, I would have never shared you with the world!! But your talent, love for others, and your humbleness made the world notice your light! It's still us against the world always!! Momma love you Kyren Lacy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLacy began his collegiate journey with Louisiana in 2020 before joining the LSU Tigers in 2022. He spent three seasons with them and recorded 1,692 yards and 16 TDs receiving.