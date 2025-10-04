  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jayden Daniels has heartbreaking 3-word reaction as Kyren Lacy's lawyer disputes negligent homicide charges over fatal 2024 car crash

Jayden Daniels has heartbreaking 3-word reaction as Kyren Lacy's lawyer disputes negligent homicide charges over fatal 2024 car crash

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Oct 04, 2025 05:36 GMT
Jayden Daniels has heartbreaking 3-word reaction as Kyren Lacy
Jayden Daniels has heartbreaking 3-word reaction as Kyren Lacy's lawyer disputes negligent homicide charges over fatal 2024 car crash

Jayden Daniels had just three words as former LSU star Kyren Lacy's attorney disputed the negligent homicide charges levied against Lacy posthumously. On his Instagram story, the quarterback shared a photo of Lacy attending a press meet during his time with the Tigers.

Ad

Daniels accompanied the IG story with a caption that read:

"Love u brudda," with a heart shaped and prayed emoji.
Jayden Daniels&#039; IG story
Jayden Daniels' IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last year, Kyren Lacy was accused and charged with the vehicular murder of a 78-year-old man in December 2024. After the accident, the former wide receiver reportedly fled the scene without informing the authorities.

Lacy turned himself in and was arrested in January. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office granted him a $151,000 bail one day later and charged him with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, in April, Kyren Lacy had an intense verbal argument with a family member. He allegedly fired a gun on the ground during the argument before making his exit from the scene. The wide receiver was later found dead after his car crashed. His death took place just two days before his scheduled grand jury hearing on the December 2024 car crash.

Lacy's attorney has claimed that Lacy wasn't involved in the crash that killed the 78-year-old man. During an interview with HTV10, he said how the wide receiver was over 70 yards behind the old man's car when he allegedly crashed into someone else. He also provided surveillance camera videos as evidence for the claims.

Ad
Ad

Kyren Lacy's mom penned an emotional message months after his death

In June, Lacy's mother, Kandace Washington, reminisced her son's life in a social media post.

On Instagram, she shared a graphic of the former LSU wide receiver wearing his collegiate jersey. He also had white wings on his shoulders, depicting his journey to the afterlife. Kandace accompanied the post with a caption that read:

Ad
"This pain is unbearable! Jesus!! I miss my baby so much!!" Washington said.
"EVERYTHING reminds me of you! I love you son!! If I had my way, I would have never shared you with the world!! But your talent, love for others, and your humbleness made the world notice your light! It's still us against the world always!! Momma love you Kyren Lacy."
Ad

Lacy began his collegiate journey with Louisiana in 2020 before joining the LSU Tigers in 2022. He spent three seasons with them and recorded 1,692 yards and 16 TDs receiving.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications