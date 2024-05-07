Jeff Ross breaks silence on Tom Brady's viral outburst over Robert Kraft massage joke during Netflix roast

Jeff Ross has said that Tom Brady's viral outburst against him for roasting Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a massage joke was not a big deal. During the Netflix special, the comedian had said,

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

This joke was in reference to the infamous scandal when the Patriots owner was caught on video at a day spa in 2019 allegedly soliciting a massage. In response to that, Tom Brady told Jeff Ross,

“Never say that sh*t again.”

With fans speculating that the GOAT quarterback was upset because of what transpired, Jeff Ross has now clarified that was not the case. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the comedian clarified that it was all in good fun and that the quarterback even spoke to him afterward. He revealed that Tom Brady was happy that Robert Kraft was mentioned in the roast. Jeff Ross said,

"No way. He's having fun. It's like, that's his dad. You know? Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft and Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. And he was so happy that I gave him a shout out, a salute. It was beautiful."

Jeff Ross' Robert Kraft massage joke mild compared to some Gisele Bundchen comments on Tom Brady roast

The roast had some biting moments that had fans speculating if they crossed the line. Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's wife for 13 years before they divorced, was frequently bought up. In one instance, Kevin Hart said,

"Tom, you f**ked your coach, but let me tell you something people… that’s what you got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f**k your coach. You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

Alluding to the fact that it has been widely reported that she divorced him because he insisted on returning to football after retiring for the first time, even Tom Brady was there to dunk on his former wife. He said,

"There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but the truth is, I missed the love of my life - Football."

But as Jeff Ross has now revealed, it was all in good fun and there were no ill feelings later.

