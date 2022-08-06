"Jerry Jones did nothing in the offseason" - Skip Bayless blasts Cowboys owner for being irresponsible

The Dallas Cowboys started off summer camp and the preseason with healthy starters. They have a game plan to run the offense through Ezekiel Elliott, while they utilize Tony Pollard more in the passing game. The recently released USA Today power rankings, however, place the team at fifteenth. This is well below their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Skip Bayless, co-host of FOX Sports’ Undisputed, is usually one to rush to the defense of his beloved Dallas Cowboys. However, he now claims the Eagles have a scary roster with a good quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Furthermore, he says the Cowboys did nothing in the offseason and lost more than they gained.

" The Eagles are a little better than my Cowboys. I'm not saying Jalen is better than Dak. But on intangibles, he is a better leader than Dak Prescott is, in my humble estimation, just on pure ... that team loves him a little more than the Dallas Cowboys love and trust Dak Prescott.

"And again Dak is a better overall talent, a better quarterback, but intangibly, on playmaking, leadership, gamesmanship, I'm sold on Jalen Hurts way more than you are, which is why they vaulted all the way up to nine."

Bayless also stated that Hurts has a much better team around him than Prescott.

"And again, we both agree, Jerry Jones did nothing in the offseason, they lost far more than they gained, and so they dropped down to 15th, and I got no issue with that. I hope they prove USA Today wrong. But I fear the Eagles because I do fear Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles team around Jalen is way better than the team around Dak Prescott."

The Cowboys have a new game plan going into the 2022 season, but the Eagles have a roster that's built to win

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

The Cowboys lost wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They also lost La’el Collins and Randy Gregory. However, they did make moves to strengthen their defense and their offensive line, including drafting promising offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Still, the Eagles have made transactions in the offseason that could catapult them to the top of the NFC East. The biggest splash came when they traded back in the draft and came away with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. With added depth at wide receiver and Hurts’ expected jump in skill, the Eagles could be a nightmare for the Dallas Cowboys.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

