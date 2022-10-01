Jerry Jones outrageously claims he talks to players behind the coaches' back 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a little different from other NFL owners. The billionaire is more hands-on than others and even does media interviews after most games.

This kind of thing has some Cowboys fans irritated with the 79-year-old, but his latest comments will surely make Dallas fans shake their heads. In a recent chat with 105.3 The Fan, Jones gave his take on why other NFL owners and GM's do not talk to the media like he does.

One sentence that sparked intrigue was his claim that he talks to players without the coaches' knowledge.

Jones said:

"I would say in the case of the general manager, he has to be sensitive and has an accounting to a higher grade in his owner. And the owner, generally has to have deference of the general manager, relative to talking about the players, or deference to the coach. Well, that's one of the positives of our structure. We don't have those issues."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on why he thinks other team owners and GMs don't talk with the media as much as he does: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on why he thinks other team owners and GMs don't talk with the media as much as he does: https://t.co/QRLmXNoWz0

Jones added:

"So, the chain that you have there between the owner and the coach and, if even will, the players. I talk to players when a coach might not know that. I talk to other teams when the owner of the other clubs might not know that. Well, I know who is talking to everybody. And I know what they're saying. So, that gives us a better insight."

Jerry Jones has a different way of operating compared to other owners

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Jerry Jones' comments will likely not be a surprise to many Cowboys fans. The billionaire conducts himself in a way many others don't. Some NFL owners are barely seen, let alone heard. However, in Jones' case, he does regular media spots and radio interviews and is usually one of the first people the media speak to post-game.

Whether that is to the detriment of the franchise is up for debate, but some have argued that sometimes it is not in the best interest of the Cowboys.

Jones hasn't made the Dallas Cowboys one of, if not the biggest and most recognizable sporting organizations on the planet by being quiet.

Still, his latest comments that he talks to players without a coach's knowledge could be seen as a little concerning. Then again, nothing can really surprise us with Jerry Jones.

