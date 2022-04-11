"The Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken" - Jerry Jones releases statement following death of RB coach Gary Brown 

It was a tough weekend for the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys announced that their former running backs coach Gary Brown has passed away at the age of 52. He was suffering from cancer.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team sent their condolences. Here is a statement from the Cowboys owner:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former long-time RBs coach Gary Brown, who passed away at 52. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former long-time RBs coach Gary Brown, who passed away at 52. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. https://t.co/JuFJotioxD

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football, and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up."

Brown was the running back's coach with the Cowboys for six years and coached the likes of Ezekiel Elliot, Darren McFadden, and DeMarco Murray. Brown recently served as a running backs coach with the University of Wisconsin.

When the team went to the Las Vegas Bowl back in December 2021, he was unable to go because of his cancer treatment.

During his time in the NFL, Brown played for the Houston Oilers and San Diego Chargers before retiring with the New York Giants. He will be missed by many.

Dallas Cowboys and others send their condelonces to Gary Brown's family

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones



➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL "Gary Brown had a bigpartnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones "Gary Brown had a big 💙 partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL https://t.co/Jv8ZKn075B

Many players and coaches who knew Gary Brown sent their codelonces. One of them is former Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, who tweeted:

"Great father, husband, coach, and mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB. Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown."

DeMarco Murray @DeMarcoMurray 🏾 Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB… Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown. Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB… Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown. 🙏🏾

University of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst also released a statement.

"I am deeply saddened by Gary's passing. Though he was only on our staff for a year, he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach, and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day."

Brown was first diagnosed with cancer around 2009, while he was the running backs coach with the Cleveland Browns. He underwent chemotherapy, had surgery, and returned to the sidelines.

But the cancer returned years later and eventually, became too serious. But as Jerry Jones said, he fought to the very end.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat