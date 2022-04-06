"There's no fear of anything" - Skip Bayless on Cowboys' lack of intensity under Jerry Jones

Many Dallas Cowboys fans blame owner Jerry Jones for the team's woes, especially as of late.

Fans are still angry with Jones for trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Jones' personal off-the-field issues, including sexual harassment cases being filed against him and the team as well as a pending paternity lawsuit, haven't helped matters.

Jerry Jones and his issues may be the reason why this Cowboys team lacks intensity, or at least that's what Skip Bayless seems to think. Bayless had this to say about Jerry Jones' responsibility for the team's lack of intensity:

"It's definitely not a championship culture. Right? Because there's no urgency. There's no intensity. There's not the Jimny Johnson Memorial fear of failure as in I could get cut if we fail. There's no fear of anything. He's (Jerry Jones) the loving grandfather of the team and he's gonna put his arm around them and it's 'we'll get him next Sunday.' Right? Yep, it's just too easy under Jerry."

Many Cowboys fans would agree with Bayless that the team has missed the intensity level provided by head coach Jimmy Johnson since his departure nearly 30 years ago.

SnarkyCowboyFan @fan_snarky



Today would be a great day to fire your shitty GM!

Ask yourself, what has he done for you lately..

If he ain’t top 10 material get him TF off MY TEAM!

26 years is long enough..

Stop the insanity



#JerryFireJerry



Why Jerry Jones is to blame for the Cowboys lack of intensity

It's easy to pick on Jones for the team's lack of intensity. When Jones became the owner, all he seemed to want to do was win ball games by any means necessary.

That doesn't seem to be the case these days. Jones seems to be distracted by other things that are not team related. He also seems to want to be the head coach of the team and hire coaches that will do his bidding.

The greatest Cowboys head coaches under Jones were Johnson and Bill Parcells. Parcells and Johnson coached with a no-nonsense mentality and didn't put up with much, including Jones himself.

Bigmoe @Bigmoe16574013



Jerry Jones is such a small and pathetic person! His ego probably cost the cowboys 2 or 3 more super bowl wins!! Bruce Arians is joining the Buccaneers Ring of Honor and Jimmy Johnson is still absent from Cowboys’ bloggingtheboys.com/2022/4/3/23006… via @BloggingTheBoys Jerry Jones is such a small and pathetic person! His ego probably cost the cowboys 2 or 3 more super bowl wins!! Bruce Arians is joining the Buccaneers Ring of Honor and Jimmy Johnson is still absent from Cowboys’ bloggingtheboys.com/2022/4/3/23006… via @BloggingTheBoys Jerry Jones is such a small and pathetic person! His ego probably cost the cowboys 2 or 3 more super bowl wins!!

Jones tends to stand by his players more than his coaching staff, which is probably why he will never be able to hire another head-strong coach.

In the past, Jones has been accused of wanting to be the owner, general manager and head coach. Until that mentality changes or he is forced to retire, the Cowboys will likely never return to their former glory.

