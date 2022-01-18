"Extraordinarily disappointed" - Jerry Jones issues a stern warning to Cowboys players after playoff loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys fans are angry and frustrated with the team after their disappointing 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in yesterday's NFC Wild Card game. The longtime owner of the team expressed his feelings about the game when speaking to reporters after the game:

"Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans. This is quite a letdown. … They outplayed us."

Jerry Jones also hinted at changes that may come not only to his players but coaches as well.

"When you get this combination of players together, you need to have success because we all know how it goes in the NFL. The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement. And personnel-wise, I think we have one of the best."

When asked about head coach Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones said:

"I don't even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time. That's not on the table. The game speaks for itself."

If you read between the lines of what Jones is saying, it sounds like changes are about to be made on the coaching and personnel front for the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones expected this team to be Super Bowl bound

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless My team looked poorly coached and poorly motivated. I got Mike McCarthy'd yesterday. And Dak stunk it up for three quarters, then goes warrior. But always too little, too late. More @Undisputed, now on FS1



Jerry Jones spent millions this offseason trying to build this team into a Super Bowl contender, which he did, only to once again see his team fall apart in a crucial moment.

After the game, the owner had to answer some uneasy questions about his team and where it will go from here and it sounds like from the tone of his voice, nothing is out of the question.

When Jones decided to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a huge contract, many sports commentators criticized him for doing so because, as proven in Sunday's game, Prescott has yet to prove he can get the Cowboys beyond the first round of the playoffs except for once in his career.

But Prescott had a nice year, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and 37 touchdowns during the regular season for the Cowboys.

The big question is what is Jones going to do with his coaching staff? The Cowboys were the most penalized team in the NFL. They had 14 on Sunday, and that is a reflection on coaching and discipline.

It seems no one on the Dallas coaching staff is safe, not even head coach Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones has no problem making changes at the top.

The only question now is will he pull the trigger to begin a new search for a head coach?

