Jersey Shore's Snooki fangirls over 'meatball' Giants QB Tommy DeVito 

Tommy DeVito has become one of the NFL's biggest stories this season and he has garnered a new level of popularity. The New York Giants quarterback has fans both across the league and in the state of New Jersey. DeVito has become a rising star, even meeting a big fan who is synonymous with the state.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of the former hit MTV show "Jersey Shore took a photo with DeVito at an event in East Hanover, New Jersey. The businesswoman and reality star posted a photo with him on her Instagram page. She gave the perfect caption for the post:

"An honorary meatball. 🤌🏽 Such a fun event, thanks @the_hobbyhive 💕"

Tommy DeVito (left) with businesswoman and reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (right). (@snooki/IG)

DeVito was set to make an appearance at a Morristown, New Jersey pizzeria following the Giants ' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. However, a dispute over the fee became an issue. The owner of Coniglio's Old Fashioned, Nino Coniglio, initially promoted an appearance by the quarterback at his restaurant but canceled it.

This was following Sean Stellato, DeVito's agent, doubling the supposedly previously agreed-upon appearance cost for two hours and 250 autographs up from $10K to $20K. Yet, DeVito showed up at the establishment, working there for free as an apology.

Both sides seemed to have found a solution as Tommy DeVito (aka Tommy Cutlets will return to the pizzeria in January at a date to be decided upon. He will work a half-hour behind the counter and sign 100 autographs. This is according to DeVito's marketing representative Maxx Lepselter.

Tommy DeVito and his football journey

DeVito began his collegiate career at Syracuse, which is three to four hours away from his hometown of Livingston, New Jersey. He threw for 3,866 yards, and 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in four seasons with the school.

He later transferred to the University of Illinois, where he played his senior season last year.

In his lone season with Illinois, DeVito had 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 13 games. He was signed to the Giants' active roster in October and has started five games for the team this season, throwing for 1032 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs.