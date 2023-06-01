Aaron Rodgers is now the New York Jets quarterback and has fitted into his new surroundings well, but the shadow of how his time in Green Bay ended is looming.

With so many things being reported, it is hard to tell which is truth and which is fiction. But there is some light on the situation as Rodgers revealed his inisights in a recent interview with The Athletic.

Rodgers beleived that the way his contract was handled in 2022 was a reason why Davante Adams moved to the Las Vegas Raiders. With a Reddit user posting an article that reported Rodgers' agent wanted to request a trade away from Green Bay or have Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst fired, Jets fans have come to the defense of their new quarterback.

"I have no doubt about the authenticity of this version. That said, I have no issue with it. Gutey is a mental man-child and has publicly and privately screwed Rodgers (and nearly every other team leader) whenever possible," the user posted.

Other fans have gone in on the Packers' front office over the handling of Rodgers' exit from the franchise.

Fans clearly have their thoughts on how the Packers' front office ran things and with the ending of the Aaron Rodgers era, it appears that not many are fans of Gutekunst.

Aaron Rodgers begins new chapter in New York

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After spending 18 years with the Packers, Rodgers now embarks on a new journey with the Jets, and one that he and the organization hopes will end in a Super Bowl triumph.

With a defense that is one of the better ones in the NFL and an offense that for some, only needs a quarterback to bring it all together, hopes are high on what the Jets can be in 2023.

In what is a tough division that has the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and a re-building New England Patriots, for many it is a three-horse race for the division. Naturally, things are going to take time for Rodgers and the offense to build that chemistry, but many hope that it will gel quickly and result in wins for the franchise.

Some have hopes of a Super Bowl win in 2023, but in reality, a postseason appearance would be a job well done in Aaron Rodgers' first year as a Jet.

