Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals how close Aaron Rodgers' return was in 2023 

The New York Jets had the bar set very high for them last year after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The die-hard fan base was elated about the possibility of making a playoff run and having a four-time NFL MVP lead their team.

All of those hopes and dreams came crashing down when Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles on just the fourth play of the game in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Robert Saleh spoke with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting this weekend.

When asked about Aaron Rodgers' recovery, he had confidence that his quarterback would be ready in time to take the field in 2024, noting he was "ready to go" before the season ended:

"Aaron, he's on a mission," the head coach said. "He's doing his rehab. He's out in California, I believe. Obviously, he's taking some time for himself.

"He was ready to go last year, man. So I know he's getting ready. We speak to him often. I don't want to speak for him, but I am going to speak for him and say that he's really excited about attacking this season."

Robert Saleh also told Wyche that he is looking forward to a redemption season in 2024 after a disappointing campaign.

Recapping Jets' free agency moves: Has Gang Green done enough to protect Aaron Rodgers?

There were a lot of doubts surrounding the New York Jets offensive line last offseason. The team did very little to address strengthening the line in front of Aaron Rodgers. Now, it appears that after losing their starting quarterback to a season-ending Achilles injury the Jets are investing in the offensive line.

Former Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith signed with New York just a few weeks ago. He will now have the responsibility of protecting Aaron Rodgers' blindside, a job the All-Pro is more than capable of, as long as he can stay healthy. Smith dealt with a lingering hamstring injury in 2023 that limited him to 13 games.

New York traded for offensive tackle Morgan Moses who played for the Baltimore Ravens the last two seasons. This will be Moses' second stint with the Jets after playing one season in 2021 with the team. New York also signed another former Baltimore Ravens lineman, guard John Simpson, who played all 17 games and protected Lamar Jackson last season.

New York was also able to re-sign center Connor McGovern this offseason. The team is confident that a revamped offensive line will benefit Aaron Rodgers as he works his way back from injury.