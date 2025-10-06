Jets insider rubs salt on Aaron Glenn's wound after Drake Maye and Patriots' dominating win vs. Josh Allen-led Bills

Aaron Glenn's New York Jets remain winless to start the 2025 regular season. The Jets suffered a significant loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, leaving them at the bottom of the AFC East.Jets insider Connor Hughes took notice of the big loss and rubbed salt in the wound by noting the turnaround in rivals, the New England Patriots' fortunes.Hughes wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):&quot;Man, now the #Jets have to see Drake Maye &amp; Mike Vrabel for the next 12+ years.&quot;The long-term Jets and Giants reporter believes that the Patriots are in the middle of a turnaround in fortunes for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era, while the Jets are stuck in a never-ending rebuild. Mike Vrabel's side looked great against the Buffalo Bills and became the first team this season to hand Josh Allen and Co. a loss.Drake Maye looked decent in the game, amassing 273 passing yards and no interceptions. The win puts the Patriots in second place in the division with a 3-2 record, just behind the 4-1 Bills. The Miami Dolphins are third at 1-4, while the Jets are rooted to the bottom of the standings at 0-5.What's next for Aaron Glenn and the Jets?Aaron Glenn's side has suffered five consecutive losses to start the 2025 regular season. The Jets lost a close contest to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, were blown out by the Bills in Week 2, lost by two points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, lost by a score to the Dolphins in Week 4 and were blown out by the Cowboys in Week 5.Glenn's side hasn't kept any opponent under 25 points this season, which is a significant factor in their winless start. It's a far cry from the team's defensive acumen during Robert Saleh's tenure. Getting the team on the right defensive path could be a way to end their losing streak.Justin Fields has performed admirably in his four appearances this season. The dual-threat QB has amassed a stat line of 754 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and three rushing TDs, but has yet to taste victory in his first season in New York.Next up for Glenn's side is a matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are fresh off a statement win against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, so it's going to be quite the test for the Jets in Week 6.