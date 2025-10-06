  • home icon
  "One of 10 worst performances": Jets insider rips Aaron Glenn for "pathetic" coaching after Cowboys expose team's weaknesses in lopsided 37-22 loss

"One of 10 worst performances": Jets insider rips Aaron Glenn for "pathetic" coaching after Cowboys expose team's weaknesses in lopsided 37-22 loss

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:41 GMT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Jets insider rips Aaron Glenn for "pathetic" coaching after Cowboys expose team's weaknesses in lopsided 37-22 loss

New York Jets insider Rich Cimini did not mince his words after the team's disappointing 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Following this result, Aaron Gleen is now on a five-game losing streak with no wins in his debut campaign as the team's head coach.

On X, Rich Cimini ripped apart the Jets' lackluster performance on the field. He labeled it as one of the top 10 worst performances by the franchise.

"FINAL: Cowboys 37, Jets 22 I've covered roughly 600 #Jets games. This was one of the 10 worst performances. It was Kotite-ian. Aaron Glenn's team was ill-prepared and largely non-competitive. Outplayed and outcoached by a mediocre team that was missing 4/5th of OL."
"No plan on offense other than Hall between the tackles. Defense was pathetic. Poor tackling, no fire. Turned a former practice-squad WR (Flournoy) into a star. Wilks isn't doing the job. No one is."

The Jets took an early lead in Sunday's game after Nick Folk's field goal. However, Brandon Aubrey's 35-yard field goal leveled the playing field for the Cowboys. In the second quarter, Brian Schottenheimer's team continued its offensive dominance and scored three more touchdowns.

At halftime, the Cowboys had a 23-3 lead at MetLife Stadium. Justin Fields tried to help the Jets make a comeback and also scored two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Dak Prescott's four-yard TD pass to Javonte Williams before Fields' second touchdown was enough to help the Cowboys seal the win in their favor.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn shares his thoughts after disappointing loss at MetLife Stadium

On Sunday, Aaron Glenn became the first Jets coach to start the season with five consecutive losses. He understands that this is a concerning achievement that puts him on the hot seat and threatens his job security.

In the post-game press conference, Glenn admitted that they quickly had to find a way to turn things around this season.

"When something bad happens, the response isn't where we need to be- and I have to look myself on that," Glenn said as per ESPN. "I have to do something to fix that. We're all in this together, but I do know this: Man, it all starts with me. I do know that. So, we have to fix it."
The team's defense was also not at its best, which allowed Javonte Williams and Ryan Flournoy to put up 100 yards plus in the first half itself. Despite this, Aaron Glenn said that he has faith in his defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks.

Glenn and his team are next scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. Can he secure his first win of the season in Week 6?

