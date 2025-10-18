Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace dolls up in Michigan blue and yellow as she returns to cheer for Wolverines Week 7 game vs. USC

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to cheer for the Michigan Wolverines in their sixth Big Ten game against USC on Sunday. She wore Michigan's signature colors and posed with her girlfriends outside a campus house.In an Instagram carousel post shared on Friday by Grace, one photo showed the loud crowd inside Michigan Stadium before the game. Other pictures showed peaceful views of campus, like the Law Quad and Canham Natatorium.&quot;All roads lead home 💙💛,&quot; Grace's captioned the post.Source: (Via Instagram/ @graceharbaugh)The game took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where USC beat Michigan 31-13.Following the loss, Grace showed off her Wolverine pride. She posted photos on Instagram Story, wearing her Michigan championship rings with a cheeky caption aimed at USC.“Go blue always 💙💛,&quot; Grace wrote.The Michigan Wolverines won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship with a perfect 15-0 season.Grace Harbaugh finished college at the University of Michigan in 2023. She played water polo there and later studied business at Michigan’s Ross School. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer dad, Jim Harbaugh, was Michigan’s football coach from 2015 to 2023. He led the team to a perfect 15-0 season and won the national championship in 2023. In 2024, he became the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.Grace is his daughter from his first marriage to Miah Harbaugh.Also Read: Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace poses in swimsuit during her &quot;revival&quot; at Lake TahoeJim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace erupted in joy as Chargers pulled off wild comeback vs. BroncosGrace Harbaugh was front and center at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a stunning comeback against the Denver Broncos on September 21 during Week 3 of the NFL season.Down by 7 points in the fourth quarter, the Chargers rallied with 10 unanswered points, sealing a 23-20 win with a walk-off field goal by Cameron Dicker.Grace captured the moment from the family suite and posted a video to her Instagram Story with the caption:“Absolute Cinema.”The win marked the Chargers’ first 3-0 start since 2002.As of now, Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers are first in the AFC West.They’re also ranked No. 3 in the AFC, just behind the Bills and Patriots.